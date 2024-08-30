Stefan Bajcetic is to venture out on his first career loan spell after Liverpool agreed a deal to send him to Salzburg for the 2024/25 season.

The 19-year-old managed just 97 minutes across three games last season due to persistent injuries and Liverpool’s desire to protect the young midfielder.

With a full pre-season under his belt, he was anticipated to be an option for Arne Slot this season, but it has been decided he would be better off getting first-team experience elsewhere.

Bajcetic was not short on interested suitors – including Barcelona who made a late move – but the club ultimately struck a deal with Pep Lijnders’ Red Bull Salzburg, who purchased Bobby Clark for £10 million earlier this summer.

The Austrian side are creating quite the ‘Liverpool 2.0′, with Vitor Matos and Andreas Kornmayer heading to Salzburg alongside Lijnders after leaving Merseyside in May.

As for a club and a manager that Liverpool can entrust Bajcetic’s development to, they seemingly can’t go wrong with Lijnders’ Salzburg.

He will be afforded the opportunity to make up for lost time and build himself back up at senior level before returning to Anfield next summer.

Salzburg are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga and hold a game in hand over reigning champions Sturm Graz, who also have nine points.

They have also sealed their spot in this season’s Champions League after a 3-1 playoff win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Bajcetic becomes the ninth player to leave on loan, he follows Owen Beck (Blackburn), Lewis Koumas (Stoke), Calvin Ramsay (Wigan), Luke Chambers (Wigan), Luca Stephenson (Dundee United), Rhys Williams (Morecombe), Calum Scanlon (Millwall) and Fabian Mrozek (IF Brommapojkarna).