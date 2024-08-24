Ahead of his first Premier League match at Anfield, Arne Slot has spoken of the differences between himself and Jurgen Klopp, explaining that fist pumps “will not be his style.”

The connection Klopp built between himself and Liverpool’s supporters was a key component of his success during his nine years with the Reds.

His fist pumps in front of the Kop after big wins became a customary sight during Liverpool’s most triumphant seasons and though Slot wants to replicate the success he enjoyed, he will go about things in a slightly different way.

Speaking to press including the Liverpool Echo, Slot said: “My way of doing things is to let the team play in the best possible way and they enjoy the team playing and in that way they will hopefully admire, which is the word you use, or I will get a bond with them.

“But don’t expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps. That is not going to be my style.”

We have already seen this difference in personality to some extent after Liverpool’s opening-day win against Ipswich.

Instead of taking the adulation of the travelling supporters, he instructed his players to make their way over to the away end before he headed down the tunnel.

“It is more that I let the team play in a certain way and they like the team and because of that they will like the manager as well,” the coach continued.

“[The Feyenoord fans] liked the way we played. They liked what they saw on the pitch, they liked how we pressed on the pitch, how we played with the ball.

“There was never a moment I was there standing in front of them. That has not been my style.

“You never know, things can change, I am young, but normally you wouldn’t see that from me.

“It is the way the team plays that has something to do with me and hopefully that will create the bond we have. It is more the style of the play the team has than me doing things before, during or after.”

Without wanting to pile more pressure on the Dutchman, you could compare the contrast in approach to Klopp with the change Liverpool experienced from Bill Shankly to Bob Paisley.

While Shankly was the figurehead and a father figure to supporters, Paisley preferred to conduct himself in a quieter manner, earning his legacy solely for his team’s exploits.

If Slot can win half the trophies Paisley did, he’ll be a hero to Liverpool supporters.

There will no doubt be exceptions to his reserved mannger, particularly when emotions are running high, but don’t expect to see him cheerleading any time soon.

The new coach added: “I might [run the touchline one day] but that would be to help the team. Not to create something with the fans and I don’t think it is necessary because the fans are always behind the team.

“I don’t think they need me to do something different or special to sing or help the team.”

In his second language, Slot managed to sum up his approach particularly succinctly by saying:

“I might be there but I will never be in front of them, always behind them.”

Anfield has their first real chance to support the boss when Liverpool play Brentford on Sunday at 4.30pm (BST).