Virgil van Dijk‘s reputation as one of the world’s best footballers has seen him link up with Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre in a new advert for their Gin & Juice drink.

Van Dijk’s celebrity has risen since his £75 million move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018, having proved himself one of football’s best-ever centre-backs.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that he is being leant on more widely by brands – including, this summer, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre’s Gin & Juice.

Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, a range of gin-based cocktail cans, was launched in the US earlier this year, with the name based on Snoop Dogg’s iconic hit from the album Doggystyle.

Now being expanded to the UK, Van Dijk was called upon to star in a new advert, taking a call from Snoop Dogg who told him: “We’ve arrived.”

The 33-year-old had already been pictured earlier in the summer at the Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop launch party in London.

There, he met with Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre as well as LeBron James and Dre’s business partner Jimmy Iovine – who, incidentally, are both partners in Fenway Sports Group.

“When worlds collide! Good vibes, good people,” Van Dijk wrote on Instagram after the event.

Van Dijk is currently enjoying the end of his post-season holiday, which has seen him spend time with his family following the Netherlands’ run to the semi-finals of the Euros.

The Liverpool captain will rejoin his team-mates for the final stages of pre-season upon their return to Merseyside next week.

Having already held talks with Arne Slot, he is expected to retain a key role in the side for the new campaign, though doubts remain over his future with only a year left on his contract.

While it is likely that Van Dijk will put pen to paper on an extension, there are no guarantees at this stage until concrete developments are reported.