Alexis Mac Allister scored the opening goal in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Chile on Thursday night, but was forced off early with an injury concern.

With the September international break underway, it has already been a productive week for Liverpool with goals from Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Trey Nyoni.

Mac Allister’s strike came as Argentina continued their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile in Buenos Aires.

Liverpool’s No. 10 started in midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul, on a night that saw Argentina bid farewell to the retiring Angel Di Maria.

Operating in a more advanced role, Mac Allister opened the scoring in the third minute of the second half, finishing a brilliant sweeping move involving De Paul, Julian Alvarez and the dummying Lautaro Martinez.

Unfortunately, after a similar blow with Nico Gonzalez soon after the break, Mac Allister was then forced off with 79 minutes on the clock.

Paulo Dybala replaced him, with the AS Roma forward adding the final goal of the game after Alvarez’s strike late on.

Speaking afterwards, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was unsure whether either Gonzalez or Mac Allister would be in contention for Tuesday’s clash with Colombia.

“We still don’t know how Nico and Alexis are,” he told reporters, per Ole.

“They left because they were having discomfort. We’ll see if they can play against Colombia.”

Mac Allister had already missed training in the buildup due to load management, with this now a possible concern for both club and country.

Liverpool have already seen Harvey Elliott return from international duty early and Arne Slot will be hoping there is no real injury for one of his most important players.

Argentina are comfortably top of the table in the South American qualifiers for World Cup 2026, five points clear of Uruguay albeit having played a game more.

Scaloni’s side are reigning World Cup and Copa America champions, with Mac Allister playing a key role in their success in recent years.