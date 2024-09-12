Mikel Arteta has agreed a new contract at Arsenal, and it could inspire a future Premier League battle between him and Arne Slot.

The new Liverpool head coach’s tenure at Liverpool has only just begun.

Despite the Reds’ promising start to the campaign, tougher tests lie ahead for the Dutchman and his side.

One of those will include taking on Arteta’s Arsenal, who have emerged as one of the strongest candidates, alongside Liverpool, to beat Man City to the league title.

Over the last five years, Arteta has transformed the Gunners’ fortunes and built them into a side capable of challenging for trophies at the very pinnacle of the game – though he still has only one piece of silverware.

Now he’s set to be rewarded with a new contract, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, which could set up a long enduring future battle between him and Liverpool’s head coach.

The deal will keep him at the Emirates until 2027, and it is his second extension since becoming Arsenal manager in 2019 – if he sees out the new contract, it would mean eight years in charge.

With Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain at Man City beyond his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2025, both Arteta and Slot will feel they can step into the void he may leave behind.

Without Guardiola, City may not be able to dominate as much as they have over the course of the last few years, having won four back-to-back league titles – or it’s what we all hope, at least.

But all of that remains to be seen. It’s still very much early days in the Slot era at Anfield.

The real test for the Dutchman will be to maintain consistency and to win his battles against the club’s main rivals. That includes Arteta and Guardiola.

Last season Liverpool could not beat either in the Premier League, drawing and losing once to Arsenal and drawing twice with Man City.

Slot’s mission will be to turn the mere three points Liverpool picked up from a possible 12 to considerably more this time around. Without that, winning another Premier League title will not be at all possible.

The Reds’ first meeting against Arsenal is on October 27 at the Emirates, while City will make the trip to Anfield on December 1.