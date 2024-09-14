Dominik Szoboszlai playing the full 90 minutes was one of the decisions Liverpool fans questioned as they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds’ early season momentum was well and truly halted as they failed to reach the performance levels that saw them win their opening three Premier League matches.

The Liverpool players’ decision-making, Szoboszlai one of the main culprits, was below par as they approached the penalty area at Anfield, and they struggled to mount sustained attacks in the second half.

Mo Salah was another player not at his best to stay on for the full game, an Arne Slot decision some fans questioned after the match.

This will be part of the learning curve for Slot. A lot of teams will come to Anfield and do that so need to find ways of breaking them down. Didn’t create enough and individual decisions let them down. Be interesting to see how they respond to the first setback under Slot. #LFC — Indy ?? (@1ndy_B) September 14, 2024

“As much as I hate to admit, Dom should have been the first person off, Diaz should have remained. Salah should have been hooked off at 75mins (wondering why Chiesa wasn’t on the bench)” – Victor Kings in the comments.

Didn't even look slightly like scoring second half. Gonna be a long season against low block sides at home. — Luke ? (@LukeWhosTalking) September 14, 2024

“Absolutely shocking, played like they didn’t know each other. Szobo and Salah didn’t pass to a red shirt all day” – Graham Harper on Facebook.

Were always going to get sucker punched pretty early in the season. I’d have preferred it didn’t happen at Anfield. Obviously blaming the international break. I probably would’ve rotated the XI a little bit but also looked much worse since the changes so whatever — nate (@natefc) September 14, 2024

“Szobo and Salah were awful today. Wonder why Slot took Macca and Diaz off who seemed effective. Understand keeping Mo on cos you never know but TAA in the 10 is a no no. We looked completely lost with all the changes” – Kusanagi in the comments.

Losing to a great goal isn't necessarily a problem. The performance – and those of several players just 4 games in – is. Blaming the international break also isn't helpful, which was in place in March 2023 and well-understood. How you choose to tackle that is on the club. #lfc — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) September 14, 2024

“Forest sat back, niggled and spoiled -fair play to them. Our passing was atrocious, off-ball movement was terrible as was our first touch in the final final. You can’t win football matches like that. “Slot will need learn from this and adjust his tactics for this type of match” – Darren Brown on Facebook.

No idea how Salah and Szboszlai get the full 90 there. Both shocking. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 14, 2024

Liverpool are either phenomenal or awful, and have been for years. Would love to see 38 1-0 dull wins for just one season. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 14, 2024

“Poor game by Liverpool once again when we play a team who defend, we can’t find way to break them down. Slot-ball didn’t work today and he should have kept Lucho on. Creativity zero, Dom very poor – didn’t create anything. The whole team was poor” – Svetoslav Sitev on Facebook.

People went overboard a fortnight ago. Will probably do the same today. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) September 14, 2024

“Bound to happen at some point. I don’t know if he had to go through this situation of having 10 players playing internationally and coming back, but he has to probably learn that maybe the small squads which worked for him before might not work as well here in the PL. “‘There are no easy matches’ is not a cliche but a fact here” – Kazza in the comments.

