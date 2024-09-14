★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Arne Slot on a “learning curve” as Liverpool fans all question same substitutions

Dominik Szoboszlai playing the full 90 minutes was one of the decisions Liverpool fans questioned as they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds’ early season momentum was well and truly halted as they failed to reach the performance levels that saw them win their opening three Premier League matches.

The Liverpool players’ decision-making, Szoboszlai one of the main culprits, was below par as they approached the penalty area at Anfield, and they struggled to mount sustained attacks in the second half.

Mo Salah was another player not at his best to stay on for the full game, an Arne Slot decision some fans questioned after the match.

 

“As much as I hate to admit, Dom should have been the first person off, Diaz should have remained. Salah should have been hooked off at 75mins (wondering why Chiesa wasn’t on the bench)” – Victor Kings in the comments.

“Absolutely shocking, played like they didn’t know each other. Szobo and Salah didn’t pass to a red shirt all day” – Graham Harper on Facebook.

“Szobo and Salah were awful today. Wonder why Slot took Macca and Diaz off who seemed effective. Understand keeping Mo on cos you never know but TAA in the 10 is a no no. We looked completely lost with all the changes” – Kusanagi in the comments.

“Forest sat back, niggled and spoiled -fair play to them. Our passing was atrocious, off-ball movement was terrible as was our first touch in the final final. You can’t win football matches like that.

“Slot will need learn from this and adjust his tactics for this type of match” – Darren Brown on Facebook.

“Poor game by Liverpool once again when we play a team who defend, we can’t find way to break them down. Slot-ball didn’t work today and he should have kept Lucho on. Creativity zero, Dom very poor – didn’t create anything. The whole team was poor” – Svetoslav Sitev on Facebook.

“Bound to happen at some point. I don’t know if he had to go through this situation of having 10 players playing internationally and coming back, but he has to probably learn that maybe the small squads which worked for him before might not work as well here in the PL.

“‘There are no easy matches’ is not a cliche but a fact here” – Kazza in the comments.

