★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Chiesa trains, Wharton interest & Mac Allister ‘injury’- Latest Liverpool FC News

Federico Chiesa has been catching the eye alongside Liverpool’s youngsters, but an Alexis Mac Allister injury will worry Reds supporters.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Chiesa is on Merseyside instead of representing Italy this week, in order to be as sharp as possible ahead of the return of domestic action.

On Thursday, he trained alongside fellow new Liverpool signing Rio Ngumoha and other youngsters, and U21s coach Barry Lewtas felt it was a great experience for the youth players.

“Obviously you can see from the quality of his career so far, this is why he’s at one of the best clubs in the world,” Lewtas told the club’s official website.

“His professionalism and his quality was really good.

“It obviously just gives our boys a little bit of a chance to play against someone of that quality [and] it’s a really good learning opportunity for them.”

The Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on September 14 represents a chance for Chiesa to make his Liverpool debut – good luck replacing Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, mind!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mac Allister scored and picked up a knock in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Chile overnight. Slot will be keeping his fingers crossed, like the rest of us!

More from This Is Anfield

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Jack Grealish of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Billy Gilmour of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • Levi Colwill and Jack Grealish are expected to start for England against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening. Surely Lee Carsley picks Trent, too? (The Athletic)
  • Steven Bergwijn has slammed Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, saying “I won’t play for someone who portrays me like he has done in the media.” The Dutch squad love a good fall-out! (BBC Sport)
  • San Marino got their first competitive win ever on Thursday night, with their 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein also their first win in any capacity since 2004!

Liverpool FC: On this day

Steve McMahon, Liverpool - Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

On this day in 1985, Liverpool signed Steve McMahon for £350,000 from Aston Villa, in what was Kenny Dalglish’s first signing as manager.

In the decades since, the Englishman has become underrated, but he was an influential player during a wonderful spell in the 1980s.

McMahon coupled strong tackling with technical ability, and he went on to score 50 goals in 277 appearances from the middle of the park.

There was also the small matter of three First Division titles and two FA Cups, and the midfield unit made up of himself, John Barnes, Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghton was legendary.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024