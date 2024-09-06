Federico Chiesa has been catching the eye alongside Liverpool’s youngsters, but an Alexis Mac Allister injury will worry Reds supporters.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Chiesa is on Merseyside instead of representing Italy this week, in order to be as sharp as possible ahead of the return of domestic action.

On Thursday, he trained alongside fellow new Liverpool signing Rio Ngumoha and other youngsters, and U21s coach Barry Lewtas felt it was a great experience for the youth players.

“Obviously you can see from the quality of his career so far, this is why he’s at one of the best clubs in the world,” Lewtas told the club’s official website.

“His professionalism and his quality was really good.

“It obviously just gives our boys a little bit of a chance to play against someone of that quality [and] it’s a really good learning opportunity for them.”

The Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on September 14 represents a chance for Chiesa to make his Liverpool debut – good luck replacing Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, mind!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Mac Allister scored and picked up a knock in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Chile overnight. Slot will be keeping his fingers crossed, like the rest of us!

Liverpool are tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of a possible transfer in 2025, with Man City and Newcastle also mentioned as potential suitors

Newly Liverpool midfielder Alvin Ayman made his unofficial debut on Friday, as the U18s thrashed the Robbie Fowler Academy 6-1 in a friendly

Wataru Endo has been typically fair about his lack of minutes so far this season, saying he knows his chance will come. What a great team player he is!

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: Mohamed Salah‘s new contract is a no brainer that Liverpool have to accept, writes Jack Lusby

INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: Conor Bradley was the “driving force” for Northern Ireland, while Ben Doak enjoyed his senior debut for Scotland, albeit in a late defeat with Andy Robertson

OPINION: Diogo Jota is already proving to be the ideal No. 9 for Slot’s Liverpool, according to Henry Jackson

Elsewhere in the football world today

Levi Colwill and Jack Grealish are expected to start for England against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening. Surely Lee Carsley picks Trent, too? (The Athletic)

Steven Bergwijn has slammed Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, saying “I won’t play for someone who portrays me like he has done in the media.” The Dutch squad love a good fall-out! (BBC Sport)

San Marino got their first competitive win ever on Thursday night, with their 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein also their first win in any capacity since 2004!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1985, Liverpool signed Steve McMahon for £350,000 from Aston Villa, in what was Kenny Dalglish’s first signing as manager.

In the decades since, the Englishman has become underrated, but he was an influential player during a wonderful spell in the 1980s.

McMahon coupled strong tackling with technical ability, and he went on to score 50 goals in 277 appearances from the middle of the park.

There was also the small matter of three First Division titles and two FA Cups, and the midfield unit made up of himself, John Barnes, Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghton was legendary.