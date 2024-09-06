With the dates for Liverpool’s extended Champions League fixture list now confirmed, we can see who Arne Slot‘s side will meet on either side of their European ties.

The Reds’ return to the top table of European football coincides with a change in the competition’s format, with eight initial opponents instead of six.

Liverpool were drawn against Leipzig, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Lille, PSV, Bologna and Girona – a list that includes three domestic league champions.

Slot will start with an away trip against AC Milan before welcoming Bologna for his first home game as Reds boss in the Champions League.

There will be plenty for him, his staff and the players to juggle and who they face before and after each Champions League match can play a huge part in any success the Reds hope to have this season:

Matchday 1 – AC Milan (A) – September 17

Before: Nottingham Forest (H) – September 14, 3pm

After: Bournemouth (H) – September 21, 3pm

Matchday 2 – Bologna (H) – October 2

Before: Wolves (A) – September 28, 5.30pm

After: Crystal Palace (A) – October 5, 12.30pm

Matchday 3 – Leipzig (A) – October 23

Before: Chelsea (H) – October 20, 4.30pm

After: Arsenal (A) – October 27, 4.30pm

Matchday 4 – Bayer Leverkusen (H) – November 5

Before: Brighton (H) – November 2

After: Aston Villa (H) – November 9

Matchday 5 – Real Madrid (H) – November 27

Before: Southampton (A) – November 23

After: Man City (H) – December 1

Matchday 6 – Girona (A) – December 10

Before: Everton (A) – November 7

After: Fulham (H) – November 14

Matchday 7 – Lille (H) – January 21

Before: Brentford (A) – January 18

After: Ipswich (H) – January 25

Matchday 8 – PSV (A) – January 29

Before: Ipswich (H) – January 25

After: Bournemouth (A) – February 1

There is no denying your eyes are immediately drawn to matchday five, when the Reds host Real Madrid on November 27 and then welcome Man City days later in the league. Talk about a defining week!

The trip to Leipzig on October 23, meanwhile, is sandwiched between Chelsea at Anfield and then a trip to Arsenal – three matches in eight days immediately following an international break.

Liverpool have away games after three of their European ties and are at home the other five, a balance that the Reds will welcome as games come on average every three days.

It is non-stop and will no doubt be stressful, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Bring it on.