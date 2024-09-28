Liverpool have conceded just one goal in the Premier League so far this season and another strong defensive display will set a new club record.

Liverpool have completed a league double in six of the last seven seasons against Wolves.

They have won 14 of the last 15 league encounters – a run going back to January 2011 – and the only defeat in that sequence came in February, 2023, when they went down 3-0 at Molineux.

Moreover, no Liverpool player has ever scored a hat-trick against Wolves in any competition. The last to score twice was Sadio Mane in May 2019 – a challenge for Mo?

Records and milestones in defence

A clean sheet against Wolves will see Liverpool set a club record of conceding just one goal in the opening six league games of a campaign.

And if selected, Caoimhin Kelleher will play his 50th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

Some fun facts for you!

Arne Slot is the first Liverpool manager since Tom Watson in 1896 to register six wins from his opening seven matches in charge in all competitions.

Fifteen of Liverpool’s 18 goals this season have been scored by the forwards.

Mo Salah‘s goal against West Ham in the League Cup was his 14th after coming off the bench. Only two Reds substitutes have scored more – David Fairclough (18) and Roberto Firmino (16).

And on this day in 1968, Liverpool recorded their biggest ever win at Wolves: 6-0. Roger Hunt, ex-Wolves starlet Alun Evans and Peter Thompson all netted twice.

Struggle street for the hosts

They have won one of the last 15 league outings, with three draws and 11 defeats and have no win in the last eight since a 2-1 home win over Luton in April.

In that run, they have lost six of the last seven home league games.

They are winless in the opening two top-flight home matches for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. They last lost their opening three Molineux league games three seasons ago.

Taylor with the whistle

Anthony Taylor is the referee, he has taken charge of this fixture three times. Liverpool have won all three.

He, notably, has awarded Liverpool four penalties in his last six Reds games.

This Season’s Scorers

Wolves: Guedes 3, Cunha 2, Bellegarde 1, Doyle 1, Lemina 1, Larsen 1

Liverpool: Diaz 5, Salah 4, Jota 3, Gakpo 2, Konate 1, Nunez 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).