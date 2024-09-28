➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (L) and Andy Robertson celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How Arne Slot can claim impressive defensive record for Liverpool at Wolves

Liverpool have conceded just one goal in the Premier League so far this season and another strong defensive display will set a new club record.

Liverpool have completed a league double in six of the last seven seasons against Wolves.

They have won 14 of the last 15 league encounters – a run going back to January 2011 – and the only defeat in that sequence came in February, 2023, when they went down 3-0 at Molineux.

Moreover, no Liverpool player has ever scored a hat-trick against Wolves in any competition. The last to score twice was Sadio Mane in May 2019 – a challenge for Mo?

 

Records and milestones in defence

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A clean sheet against Wolves will see Liverpool set a club record of conceding just one goal in the opening six league games of a campaign.

And if selected, Caoimhin Kelleher will play his 50th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

 

Some fun facts for you!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Arne Slot is the first Liverpool manager since Tom Watson in 1896 to register six wins from his opening seven matches in charge in all competitions.

Fifteen of Liverpool’s 18 goals this season have been scored by the forwards.

Mo Salah‘s goal against West Ham in the League Cup was his 14th after coming off the bench. Only two Reds substitutes have scored more – David Fairclough (18) and Roberto Firmino (16).

And on this day in 1968, Liverpool recorded their biggest ever win at Wolves: 6-0. Roger Hunt, ex-Wolves starlet Alun Evans and Peter Thompson all netted twice.

 

Struggle street for the hosts

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Gary O'Neil during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They have won one of the last 15 league outings, with three draws and 11 defeats and have no win in the last eight since a 2-1 home win over Luton in April.

In that run, they have lost six of the last seven home league games.

They are winless in the opening two top-flight home matches for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. They last lost their opening three Molineux league games three seasons ago.

 

Taylor with the whistle

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Referee Anthony Taylor during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Anthony Taylor is the referee, he has taken charge of this fixture three times. Liverpool have won all three.

He, notably, has awarded Liverpool four penalties in his last six Reds games.

 

This Season’s Scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Wolves: Guedes 3, Cunha 2, Bellegarde 1, Doyle 1, Lemina 1, Larsen 1

Liverpool: Diaz 5, Salah 4, Jota 3, Gakpo 2, Konate 1, Nunez 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

 

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024