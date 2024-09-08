Jurgen Klopp‘s hilarious tactics board read ‘vibes’, and that is certainly what he brought to his first game back in the dugout for a special Borussia Dortmund testimonial over the weekend.

It has been more than three months since Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool, and he has been making the most of his summer without obligations by enjoying concerts, sporting events and family time.

And this week he made a special return to Dortmund for a testimonial game in honour of his former players Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski.

The pair were part of the German’s Bundesliga-winning teams in 2011 and 2012, and Klopp led Blaszczykowski’s team on Saturday while long-time assistant Peter Krawietz was coach for ‘Team Piszczek’.

Klopp certainly enjoyed a game without pressure, his tactics board was a prime example of that with ‘vibes’ and ‘plan = win’ presented to his team – and it worked!

The 57-year-old’s side won 5-4 at Signal Iduna Park in front of 81,365 fans, with Kamil Grosicki, Lucas Barrios, and Mladen Petric on the scoresheet, while current Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin scored for Krawietz’s side.

There was hardly a moment when Klopp did not have a smile on his face throughout the event, and it was so great to see him with the pressure off his shoulders and simply enjoying himself.

It is a testament to his character and legacy that he continues to be embraced by his ex-club, one he left in a tearful farewell in 2015.

But instead of tears in front of the yellow wall, like there was nine years ago, Klopp tipped his hat and unleashed his trademark fist pumps with a huge smile – what a sight!

“It’s like coming home, there are so many great memories. It’s great to see you all again,” Klopp said to the crowd.

“It’s like a class reunion. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, meeting up again, having a good time and being able to tell all the stories. A full Signal Iduna Park with great memories for all of us, but above all with the team.”

We wonder where we will see Jurgen next!