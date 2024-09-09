While Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted he wants to leave Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has confirmed his intention to stay.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the Reds from Valencia next summer, Kelleher is aware that he may not be considered the Reds’ No.1 after Alisson next summer.

Providing a key update on his Liverpool future, the Irishman admitted that an exit makes sense, in terms of playing for another team regularly.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out,” Kelleher said.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper [Mamardashvili]. From the outside looking in, it looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons, that I want to be a number one. It looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

A move away would make the most sense for Kelleher whenever Mamardashvili arrives, allowing him to reach his potential at another club.

Van Dijk has confirmed that he intends to extend his stay at Liverpool beyond 2025, saying he is a “big leader” and wants “to remain that for the next two years” – town, anyone?

Arne Slot has implemented a change that Pep Guardiola also made at Man City and Barcelona, allowing his players to sleep at home the night before a game. Slot is certainly his own man!

Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold for his recent performance for England and admitted his confusion at him not being picked before – what was Gareth Southgate thinking? (The Rest Is Football)

Mohamed Salah is focusing on winning a “big trophy this season”, following a “few conversations” with Slot – he really does look in the zone this season

Jarell Quansah has opened up about his half-time substitution at Ipswich that acted as a “kick up the backside”, saying it was the “right decision” by Slot – great to see him show such a mature attitude

Analysis: Slot-Ball Analysed: Slot is decisive but has also shown his pragmatism, writes Harry McMullen

International round-up: Conor Bradley plays in unusual position & three Liverpool players involved in late drama

Opinion: Ron Yeats: The colossal signing who was Liverpool’s original Van Dijk, by Jack Lusby

Harry Kane will start and win his 100th cap for England against Finland on Tuesday evening – we just want domestic football back, to be honest (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid star Rodrygo admits he is “upset” he wasn’t included in the Ballon d’Or list. We wouldn’t worry – not a single Liverpool player was, so it can’t be taken too seriously! (ESPN)

Plans have reportedly moved forward to redevelop the area around Old Trafford, as Man United look to catch up with their more modern-thinking rivals (BBC)

On this day in 1959, Roger Hunt scored his first-ever Liverpool goal, coming on his debut against Scunthorpe.

The Reds won the game 2-0 at Anfield, with Jimmy Melia also finding the back of the net.

It was the first of Hunt’s 285 goals for Liverpool and he is still second only to Ian Rush (346) in the all-time scoring charts.

Fifth-placed Salah (214) is currently 71 behind the Reds legend – could he eventually pip him?