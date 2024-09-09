Mo Salah eyes “big trophy this season” after conversations with Arne Slot

Mo Salah is an elite player and wants elite rewards for his performances. This season he is targeting a “big trophy” with Liverpool.

As supporters, we love winning the League Cup and the FA Cup. The players, too, would be ecstatic if they were to lift either this season.

However, for the best in the world, they desire the biggest trophies in club football, the league title and the Champions League.

Salah has one of each but for a player who will end his career as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever, he deserves and wants more.

Speaking on the Premier League‘s YouTube channel, the Egyptian said: “We just need to carry on and try to win a big trophy this season.”

As a player who didn’t grow up in the UK, Salah’s first football experiences were of the Champions League and he has often named winning the European Cup as the best moment of his career.

“My earliest football memory was watching the Champions League matches,” Liverpool’s No. 11 told FourFourTwo in their March 2018 magazine edition.

“I always loved watching [Zinedine] Zidane, [Francesco] Totti and the Brazilian Ronaldo. It’s an amazing feeling when you hear that music now before kick-off.”

With Liverpool back at Europe’s top table this year, the Reds have another chance to add to their six titles and while these are early days, Arne Slot‘s Reds have shown they could compete this year.

Conversations with Arne Slot

Salah was asked what the new head coach has done to start so well, saying: “We’ve had a few conversations. I think so far the team is playing good which is the most important thing, myself also playing well.”

Key to any silverware success will, of course, be Salah. From the right wing, he already has three goals and three assists from Liverpool’s first three matches.

The Egyptian now sits fifth on the Liverpool all-time top scorers list with 214 goals which, for any player, is astonishing – Salah being a winger makes the feat even more extraordinary.

“In my opinion it changed a lot the last few years, the wingers now score more goals,” Liverpool’s top scorer explained.

“I would say Thierry Henry was the one (who played like Salah). Titi, I was watching him a lot but he was like still kind of a striker but he go always to the left side.”

Despite his mammoth goal tally, Salah said that he wouldn’t have described himself as a goalscorer before signing for the Reds in 2017.

“No, that developed with time,” explained Salah. “When I was at Roma, in two seasons I scored 30 goals. Now if I score 30 goals in two seasons, they’re going to kill me here!

“But I think that changed a lot, especially in my first season I won the Golden Boot so the expectation becomes bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Another 30 goals this season would see Salah overtake Billy Liddell and Gordon Hodgson, leapfrogging them into third on Liverpool’s top goalscorers list.