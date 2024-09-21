Liverpool are back at Anfield aiming to build on their midweek response, with 11th-placed Bournemouth the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Jones, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Bournemouth: Kepa; Araujo, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Senesi, Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Hill, Unal

