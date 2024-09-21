➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool fans astounded no “real offer” arrived for “cheat code” Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson‘s fitness woes again gave Caoimhin Kelleher his chance in a Liverpool shirt, and fans were left pondering how no strong offer came in for the Irishman over the summer.

Every season we seemingly have to face a game or a spell without Alisson but, thankfully, the Reds have had Kelleher to mitigate the loss of the Brazilian.

The Irishman has not shied away from his desire to be a No. 1 elsewhere, with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili making it clear how Liverpool view the future of their goalkeeping department.

But despite shining during Alisson‘s absence last season, no real offer arrived in the summer for his services, with only Nottingham Forest offering just £7 million plus Matt Turner.

It was a pitiful offer then, and more so now after his first minutes of the season against Bournemouth.

Kelleher made seven saves against the Cherries, with two instinctive ones late on protecting his clean sheet and showing his value – which was not lost on Liverpool fans.

“As much as it could have been 5-6 if we were a little more clinical (not complaining) Bournemouth could have had 2-3 more as well if not for Kelleher and Konate.” – Viktor Racz-Szabo in the comments.

“Lucho was immense – but Kelleher was absolutely fantastic and truly saved the day.” – Spellman in the comments.

After seeing Kelleher step up for with his own eyes for the first time, Slot was full of praise for the No. 62.

Speaking to beINSPORTS, he said: “We have to give him credit because he made some very good saves, and I also like how we defended in the end phase of the game with the blocks we had.

“It’s nice to have in that position more than one quality player.”

With Alisson succumbing to injury or illness too often for our liking, having Kelleher on hand really is a welcome luxury!

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

