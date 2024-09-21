Alisson‘s fitness woes again gave Caoimhin Kelleher his chance in a Liverpool shirt, and fans were left pondering how no strong offer came in for the Irishman over the summer.

Every season we seemingly have to face a game or a spell without Alisson but, thankfully, the Reds have had Kelleher to mitigate the loss of the Brazilian.

The Irishman has not shied away from his desire to be a No. 1 elsewhere, with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili making it clear how Liverpool view the future of their goalkeeping department.

But despite shining during Alisson‘s absence last season, no real offer arrived in the summer for his services, with only Nottingham Forest offering just £7 million plus Matt Turner.

It was a pitiful offer then, and more so now after his first minutes of the season against Bournemouth.

Kelleher made seven saves against the Cherries, with two instinctive ones late on protecting his clean sheet and showing his value – which was not lost on Liverpool fans.

Kelleher as a 2nd choice GK is a cheat code. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) September 21, 2024

No idea how other teams haven’t made a real offer for Kelleher — nate (@natefc) September 21, 2024

I don’t want to lose Kelleher, I adore him, but he deserves to be a #1. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) September 21, 2024

Kelleher showing today why Liverpool didn't want to lose him this summer. The best deputy goalkeeper around. Amazed that no PL club was prepared to pay £25m for him. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 21, 2024

“As much as it could have been 5-6 if we were a little more clinical (not complaining) Bournemouth could have had 2-3 more as well if not for Kelleher and Konate.” – Viktor Racz-Szabo in the comments.

“Lucho was immense – but Kelleher was absolutely fantastic and truly saved the day.” – Spellman in the comments.

We really will miss Kelleher when he goes. Far and away the best second choice goalkeeper we’ve had in my lifetime. Too good for that role in truth. Excellent again today. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 21, 2024

Some brilliant saves from Caoimhin Kelleher today and a clean sheet ? Best number two in the league, better than most number ones ?? pic.twitter.com/u7TbGPW8CF — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 21, 2024

There can be absolutely no complaints about Kelleher wanting to leave. Stepped up again today. He’d be the starting keeper for most teams. — S. (@Theatrefan1994) September 21, 2024

Not a clean sheet worthy game but kelleher alone deserved a clean sheet for that stop on the line — Belinder (@_bubblxs) September 21, 2024

Makes you laugh how clubs scrambling around for a goalkeeper overlooked Kelleher. Bournemouth, Chelsea, Ipswich, Newcastle (PSR), Forest, Southampton & Wolves all signed inferior keepers. https://t.co/JKAGN3Jfnn — Chrissy Boy Slim (@ChrissyBoySlim) September 21, 2024

what a save from kelleher to keep the clean sheet. pic.twitter.com/IdItEpdTAZ — ??1?? (@sa1flfc5) September 21, 2024

After seeing Kelleher step up for with his own eyes for the first time, Slot was full of praise for the No. 62.

Speaking to beINSPORTS, he said: “We have to give him credit because he made some very good saves, and I also like how we defended in the end phase of the game with the blocks we had.

“It’s nice to have in that position more than one quality player.”

With Alisson succumbing to injury or illness too often for our liking, having Kelleher on hand really is a welcome luxury!