LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool make “perfect response” in win that was “everything last week wasn’t”

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with supporters pleased by a strong response after last weekend.

The Reds bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Nottingham Forest, producing a dominant performance overall.

An in-form Luis Diaz stuck twice in as many minutes to put Arne Slot‘s side in control, before Darwin Nunez curled home in sublime fashion.

The second half was less memorable, but Bournemouth rarely threatened to mount a comeback and Liverpool went top of the league, temporarily at least.

There was a clear sentiment after the victory, with fans taking to social media to praise a good response after a shock defeat last time out in the league.

 

“Excellent second half too for me. Very well controlled, today was a delight to watch. Fair play to B’mouth too for playing the right way in terms of making it an entertaining encounter.” – Abyss in the comments

“Could have gotten a few more, but I’m not complaining. Needed a win after last week’s result. Got just that. No new injury concerns with Ali hopefully back soon. (Kelleher will have a go at his favourite trophy again)” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments

“Clean sheet again. Not taking these good defensive performances for granted. It’s a very good foundation to build on for success.” – Igniz in the comments

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

