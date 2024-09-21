Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with supporters pleased by a strong response after last weekend.

The Reds bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Nottingham Forest, producing a dominant performance overall.

An in-form Luis Diaz stuck twice in as many minutes to put Arne Slot‘s side in control, before Darwin Nunez curled home in sublime fashion.

The second half was less memorable, but Bournemouth rarely threatened to mount a comeback and Liverpool went top of the league, temporarily at least.

There was a clear sentiment after the victory, with fans taking to social media to praise a good response after a shock defeat last time out in the league.

The result against Nottingham Forest could have knocked Liverpool's confidence but the response across the last two games has been magnificent. That they are top of the Premier League is reflective of the fact it's been a very strong start to life under Arne Slot. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) September 21, 2024

Everything last week wasn’t. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) September 21, 2024

Played the second-half in third gear and still could’ve scored a few. Really nice result & response to the Forest performance. Only question is what happens when we come up against a deep-lying defence in the future — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) September 21, 2024

“Excellent second half too for me. Very well controlled, today was a delight to watch. Fair play to B’mouth too for playing the right way in terms of making it an entertaining encounter.” – Abyss in the comments

“Could have gotten a few more, but I’m not complaining. Needed a win after last week’s result. Got just that. No new injury concerns with Ali hopefully back soon. (Kelleher will have a go at his favourite trophy again)” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments

Very good win for Liverpool today. Second half was rather underwhelming but that’s for Slot and the staff to worry about. Great response these last two games after the Forest game. On to West Ham — Justyn™? (@justyn_lfc) September 21, 2024

Perfect response to last week’s result and performance. Bournemouth played pretty well today but Liverpool were lethal in the first half and took the game away from them. Gravenberch and Trent impressive but Ibou the pick of the bunch. He’s started the season strongly. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 21, 2024

For only the third time since the start of the Klopp era, Liverpool have won the league game following a Champions League away in midweek by at least three goals. That’ll do for me. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 21, 2024

“Clean sheet again. Not taking these good defensive performances for granted. It’s a very good foundation to build on for success.” – Igniz in the comments

Job done. You have to be impressed with the response after the Forest defeat with the result in the San Siro and picking up 3 points today.#LFC — Daniel Gore ?? (@KoptimusPrime) September 21, 2024

Good win. Bournemouth had a go despite the scoreline though. Nunez really good today, obviously Diaz too & Gravenberch looks a man who knows the position is his. Trent though. People talk about him in midfield but he doesn’t need to. Can run a game from right back that lad. — Peter Simpson (@PeterSimmoYNWA) September 21, 2024

Good win and performance. Plus another clean sheet. Gravenberch was masterful once more and a good cameo from both Jones and Chiesa. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) September 21, 2024

