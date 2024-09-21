Liverpool moved into gear, getting the game won in the first half as attacking players found their groove and the midfield clicked in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Premier League (5), Anfield

September 21, 2024

Goals: Diaz 26′ 28′, Nunez 37′

Luis Diaz is the star so far

Diaz scored eight goals in the Premier League last season, his best return since joining the club in January 2022.

This season, he’s already just three goals behind that total, netting his fourth and fifth with two well-taken finishes versus Bournemouth.

This brace also made it five goals in his last four games after he scored twice against Man United to add to his strike against Brentford in the first home game of the season.

He also hit the post in the first half against Nottingham Forest which could have given that game a different outlook.

Liverpool have a strong attacking group in the squad this season, and so far Diaz is the star.

Anfield responded with atmosphere

There was a sense in the loss to Forest that the team didn’t give Anfield anything to get behind.

It wasn’t just the defeat, but also the tame manner of it that gave the crowd nothing to hang on to and spur their team on.

That was not the case against Bournemouth as the fight shown by the team off the ball gave fans plenty to cheer.

The names of Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez all rang out at various points early on in the game, mostly for defensive effort rather than attacking play.

It shows that it is not just the free-flowing, attacking moves – of which there were several – that get the crowd involved.

Anfield looked resplendent on a warm September afternoon, and on this occasion there was some atmosphere to go with it.

It wasn’t exactly the cauldron it can be on a European night, but for a 3pm Saturday afternoon kickoff it was pretty good, as team and supporters worked together.

Nunez impressed on his first start for Slot

Nunez was making his first start under Arne Slot, coming into the XI up top in place of Diogo Jota.

There was no lack of support from the striker as he offered his usual brand of dynamism leading the line and closing down opposition players in defence.

Chants of ‘Nunez, Nunez’ could be heard around Anfield whenever the Uruguayan was involved, in or out of possession – usually a combination of both in the same move.

On one such occasion he careered onto a Mohamed Salah pass, and with the Egyptian waiting in the middle for a return pass and Diaz on a hat-trick making a run of his own, everyone was waiting to see which teammate Nunez would pick out.

Instead, he found the far corner, scoring Liverpool’s third goal and putting the game to bed.

There were a couple of sloppy passes once in good areas as the game went on, but he looked sharp and ready to contribute under his new manager.

An unpredictable midfield found its groove

The midfield dynamic has been one of the most interesting aspects of the Slot era so far.

At times in this game, Ryan Gravenberch was the lone holding player when Liverpool found themselves high up the pitch. On these occasions, the formation looked more like 4-1-4-1.

In deeper buildup play there was a box of four with the striker dropping deep to join Dominic Szoboszlai in an attacking midfield area while Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch formed a two in front of the defence.

Maybe this is part of the tactical setup Nunez needed to get used to.

Liverpool formation in buildup vs. Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/sqGbrlJb2X — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 21, 2024

The additional option of Trent Alexander-Arnold dipping into midfield was on show as the right-back carried the ball forward through the middle to assist Diaz’s second goal.

There were neat moments between all three of the designated midfielders, and though Szoboszlai won’t trouble the player ratings algorithms much in this game, his linkup play was part of this midfield play that clicked, especially in the first half.

Slot’s rotation options will be raring to go

Every player on Liverpool’s bench will be raring to go if given the chance to start against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

They’ll want to be a part of this feel-good start to the Slot era.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, team lineups, etc. from today's big game. pic.twitter.com/F13De8xqtO — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 21, 2024

Aside from the result against Forest, which can now go down as a blip – a lesson learnt – this Liverpool team has been one of the best around through the opening five games.

Someone like Jarell Quansah will be looking to show his worth to the new manager after being subbed at half-time in the opening game.

Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones will have a similar mindset of having something to prove, while Cody Gakpo will be looking to build on his good performance in Milan.

Elsewhere, there is excitement around new signing Federico Chiesa, who is still looking to make his first start.

He could well do so against West Ham after a lively cameo in a first appearance at Anfield, shooting with his first touch of the ball.