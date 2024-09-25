Liverpool supporters are to stand with West Ham fans over ticket price increases in football, specifically relating to the removal of concessions at the London Stadium.

The supporters union, Spirit of Shankly, will stand in solidarity with West Ham groups Hammers United and Old School Hammers an hour before the League Cup tie between the clubs, at Flagpole Corner by the Kop.

This comes in response to West Ham‘s decision to remove concessionary pricing for juniors and over-66s for new season ticket holders at the London Stadium.

Hammers United also explained that there were no one-off tickets on general sale at concessionary prices for their first two games of the season, against Aston Villa and Man City, with disabled supporters also charged full cost.

Major thanks to @spiritofshankly and @SFoodbanks for their solidarity in our campaign to get age & disability concessions restored at The London Stadium ahead of @WestHam and @LFC at Anfield tonight. Unity is strength. All details here https://t.co/6FALDNXhVd #saveourconcessions — Hammers United (@HammersUnited2) September 25, 2024

Prices for existing season ticket holders were rose by between six and 11 percent, while inflation increased by 2.2 per cent.

Spirit of Shankly chair Paul Khan said: “There’s a troubling trend in Premier League clubs – an apparent dismantling of concessions and rising ticket prices, disregarding the loyalty of fans, particularly senior, youth and disabled supporters.

“It’s vital that fans from all clubs come together to resist this direction and ensure loyalty is not further exploited.

“Football belongs to the people and supporters deserve fairness and respect. We stand in solidarity with Hammers United and Old School Hammers in the fight for fair ticket prices.”

Paul Colborne, chair of Hammers United said: “We’re really grateful to the Liverpool fans. As supporters, we’ve always been the heartbeat of the game, yet our loyalty is being disregarded in favour of profit.

“We stand united with Liverpool supporters and all football supporters across the country to demand respect and fairness for every fan who helps make football what it is.

“Fans – especially seniors, youths, and those with disabilities – are being priced out of the stadiums they’ve called home for years. This is more than a fight for fair ticket prices; it’s about preserving the soul of football.”

Like West Ham, Liverpool have their own issues with ticket prices.

In April, fans ensured the Kop was left devoid of flags ahead of the Reds’ 3-0 defeat to Atalanta – a statement against a rise in prices for the 2024/25 season, something that went ahead anyway.