Kaide Gordon made his debut for loan club Norwich City on Saturday, while Stefan Bajcetic made his second start in four days for Pep Lijnders’ RB Salzburg.

After playing very little football for the entirety of last season, Bajcetic has now started twice in the last four days for Pep Lijnders’ Red Bull Salzburg team.

The young Spaniard started in Salzburg’s 3-0 defeat to Sparta Praha in the Champions League and played another 78 minutes in the league, before being replaced by now ex-Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark.

Despite Lijnders’ introduction alongside new signings, Salzburg’s disappointing start to the season continued on Sunday as they drew 0-0 against WSG Tirol – and Bajcetic had little impact.

Also on Sunday, Owen Beck‘s afternoon ended in disappointment as he was sent off for Blackburn in a 0-0 draw against Preston.

Owen Beck is OFF ? Both sides are down to 10 men ? pic.twitter.com/8COc4YDE0O — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 22, 2024

However, the main story from the game was all about how he was bitten by Preston’s Milutin Osmajic!

• Read here : Liverpool loanee sent off after being BITTEN by opponent – “I’ve got a bite mark!”

In another local rivalry, Ben Doak played half an hour from the bench for Middlesbrough as they lost 1-0 to Sunderland.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Gordon made his Norwich debut as he came on for the final five minutes of the Canaries’ 4-1 win against Watford on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Koumas started for Stoke and was withdrawn on the hour mark with his team leading 1-0. By full time, they had been beaten 3-1 with former Red Liam Millar making a difference as a half-time substitute.

In League One, Liverpool’s loan pair at Wigan played their part in a 0-0 draw away at Lincoln – Luke Chambers playing the full game at left-back and Calvin Ramsay replacing Jamie Carragher’s son, James Carragher, for the last 10 minutes.

In Scotland, Luca Stephenson played a full game on the right as Dundee United conceded late to lose 2-1 to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup.

Liverpool’s other loanee in action, Nat Phillips, came on for the last 15 minutes as Derby searched for an equaliser that ultimately never came, against Sheffield United in a 1-0 defeat.

Liverpool Loanees This Weekend

No game: Williams

Unused: Pitaluga, Mrozek

Injured: Scanlon