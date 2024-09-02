Liverpool supporters were joyous after the 3-0 win away to Man United, with two fans dissecting a perfect day at the office.

The Reds comprehensively outplayed their rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, and if they hadn’t eased off, they could have won by even more.

Luis Diaz headed home the opener before finishing brilliantly soon after, and Mohamed Salah buried a lovely finish to complete the scoring.

After Liverpool’s superb victory, This Is Anfield’s Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discussed a memorable afternoon, as well as Salah’s contract situation.

The good…

DAN: For starters, Slot! Good doesn’t even come close to doing justice to the start to life he’s made at Liverpool.

He’s been nigh-on perfect with every stroke up until this point and continues to impress with his honest, concise and informative appraisals. Long may it continue.

Gravenberch was a joy to watch, orchestrated proceedings throughout.

He won the ball back regularly and often high enough to cause major damage, and took the right option once he had it and glided effortlessly across the turf.

It was arguably his best performance as a Red to date and yet further evidence that there is a genuine chance for him to make the shirt his own.

Then there’s Diaz. We adore Lucho for his work ethic, skills and ability to drag the ball up the pitch, but in truth, we were all crying out for more end product.

He’s delivering that with aplomb.

A brace at Old Trafford is some statement and the goals were almost Mane-esque in many ways with a back-post header followed by a sweeping first-time finish.

More of that, please…

HENRY: This was one of those days I dreamed about as a kid, when United were inflicting so much misery on me every week.

Barring a slightly iffy start, the Reds were imperious – the only thing lacking was two or three more goals to really rub United’s noses in it!

As Dan rightly points out, Gravenberch was sublime, and while I wanted a new No. 6 all summer, if we’d just signed him for big money, we’d be absolutely raving.

The travelling fans were in great voice, too, mocking Ten Hag, serenading Slot and generally enjoying every second of the afternoon.

Seeing Neville squirming alongside Carragher in all the post-match clips was also a delight, so it was a perfect day!

As for Slot, the start he has made has been faultless, and it is easy to see why many are calling him the Paisley to Klopp’s Shankly.

The bad…

DAN: That Szoboszlai chance! Just score, and inflict more pain.

As Henry says above, I spent pretty much my entire childhood suffering at the hands of them lot, so no amount of 7-0s or 5-0s will ever be payment enough.

Dom was brilliant in general, though, but my God just hit it!

HENRY: Call it being spoiled when 3-0 up at United, but that moment drove me mad, too.

You never, ever feel fully safe at Old Trafford, and if Zirkzee – he looks rubbish, by the way! – had scored one of his chances after that, the game could have changed.

It would be wrong not to focus on Casemiro when it comes to the bad, though, even though his performance benefited Liverpool beautifully!

I’ve had United mates telling me that he’s ‘back’ after returning leaner this summer, but he looked like a B-List celeb playing in Soccer Aid!

Diaz actually stank the place out for the first 20 minutes, too, which will (rightly) be forgotten about, but I more than forgive him after a magnificent performance from then on.

Salah’s performance and contract…

DAN: Mo’s performance was sensational. He’s made Old Trafford his playground and this was a display of the very highest order.

Clinical, and precise, this new version of Salah is more ruthless, more efficient and perhaps more dangerous for the rest of the league than anything that has gone before.

There’s nothing like him declaring this will be his last season at the club to bring you back down to earth after thumping United in their own backyard, though.

Alarm bells certainly sounded loud and clear to begin with, but now I’m willing to suggest it was one of those famous ‘come and give me a new contract’ pleas.

It is inexplicable that nobody from the club has spoken with him about a lifetime contract.

GET IT SORTED.

HENRY: It’s easy to take Mo for granted, but he’s just a remarkable footballer.

For me, he’s now third behind Stevie and Kenny in the all-time list, and United cannot handle him season after season.

The fact that he’s scored more goals for Liverpool at Old Trafford than Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund, Cavani, Sancho, Depay and Sanchez have for United is hilarious!

We all talk about Mo’s finishing, but his passing and general creativity are out of this world, too, as shown by his assists.

As for his post-match comments, I read it as him wanting to stay put and putting pressure on the club to get their head out of the sand.

And frankly, they should!

Mo can play well into his 30s, given the condition he keep himself in, so for him to leave next summer would feel both disastrous and negligent.