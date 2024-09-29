Mohamed Salah equalled Sergio Aguero’s Premier League tally with his goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Wolves, with only five players now recording more.

Salah netted the winner from the spot after Diogo Jota was hauled down to secure the Reds a hairy victory at Molineux.

It was the Egyptian’s fifth goal of the campaign in all competitions, pulling him level with Luis Diaz as Liverpool’s top scorers so far this season.

In the Premier League, that finish made it four goals and four assists in six games for Salah, who is averaging a goal contribution every 66.63 minutes.

Overall for Liverpool, it was his 231st goal involvement in the league, which is equal to Aguero’s record while at Man City.

231 – Most goal involvements for a side in the Premier League: Wayne Rooney – Man Utd (276)

Ryan Giggs – Man Utd (271)

Harry Kane – Tottenham (259)

Thierry Henry – Arsenal (249)

Frank Lampard – Chelsea (237)

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool (231)

According to Opta, only five other players have managed more for a single club since the Premier League began in 1992, those being Wayne Rooney (276), Ryan Giggs (271), Harry Kane (259), Thierry Henry (249) and Frank Lampard (237).

Salah is now seven away from eclipsing Lampard and breaking into the top five, with it feasible that he also surpasses Henry’s output for Arsenal this season.

The next-closest Liverpool player is Steven Gerrard, who scored 121 goals and assisted 97 in the Premier League for a total of 218.

It is another remarkable feat from Salah, who may be spending his last season in the English top flight if he does not renew his contract at Anfield.

As it stands there appear to have been no developments when it comes to the 32-year-old’s future, though he has intimated that the ball is in the club’s court as he would be eager to stay.

With the player himself motivated by records and trophies, learning the possibility that he could surpass the likes of Henry and Lampard as all-time Premier League greats may even steel his resolve to extend.

Only time will tell, but despite his age Salah continues to produce evidence that he is capable of playing at the very top level for years to come.