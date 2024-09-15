With the Reds suffering a rare defeat at Anfield, there was no happy return after the internationals. Here’s how the media reacted to Nottingham Forest‘s 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Thankfully Liverpool only need to wait until Tuesday for a chance to bounce back, and bounce back they will need to.

If they play the same way against AC Milan and lose at San Siro, they would subsequently put far more pressure on fixtures further down the line.

Before turning their attention to the Champions League, though, Arne Slot and co. must reflect on Saturday’s issues.

Here’s what some of the media had to say after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

How Forest thwarted Liverpool

It was initially a surprise when Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo selected so many midfielders in his starting XI, but it quickly became apparent it could help frustrate the Reds.

Will Unwin of the Guardian attempted to briefly explain why…

“Nuno’s plan was to pack the middle of the pitch, selecting five central midfielders, in an attempt to nullify Liverpool in the areas they have controlled in the opening three wins. “Ryan Yates was appointed the ­irritator-in-chief as he irked the majority inside Anfield with his aggressive play, causing numerous stoppages as Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister needed treatment for knocks… “Liverpool were creating opportunities but they were unable to be clinical in the critical moments before the break.”

The Independent‘s Luke Baker suggested that Forest’s performance could act as an instigator for other teams to play similarly…

“More worryingly, perhaps, Nuno Espirito Santo may have found a blueprint to play against the Dutchman’s side. “If one explanation is simply that Liverpool were poor, sluggish when they needed to be sharp with distinctly below-par performances from Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, a reason why they were a shadow of the side who cruised to victory over Manchester United lay in Forest’s tactics.”

Blunt in attack

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo also picked up on how few chances Liverpool created…

“The chances came at a similar premium after the break and Sels will be wondering how on earth he was not worked harder as the Reds looked a far cry from the side that had sauntered into the break with a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford tucked away in their back pockets. “The real worry for Slot was just how easy it was for a disciplined but largely limited visiting team to pilfer all three points at a venue that should be one of the most imposing in the country. “Having made his 100th Egypt appearance earlier this week, Salah looked massively out of sorts.”

David Lynch agreed and added that Liverpool were deservedly beaten…

“I don’t think you can say anything other than that Liverpool were deservedly beaten there. “They just didn’t have an answer for Forest congesting the middle of the park and Arne Slot probably better work one one out quickly as that won’t be the last time he faces that tactic.

“Party central” down the tunnel

Finally, to top off an already frustrating day for the Reds, the Liverpool Echo‘s Gorst revealed how Forest revelled in their win…