Tuesday’s news brings positive news on the fitness of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz‘s international manager sticking up for him, plus a concerning injury for a rival.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

It is hard to truly know if Alexis Mac Allister‘s injury latest is good news for Liverpool or still somewhat troublesome.

He was forced off early in Argentina’s first game of the break and subsequently missed training sessions with adductor discomfort before rejoining the main group on Monday.

It means Mac Allister is in contention for their meeting with Colombia on Tuesday evening (9.30pm UK) – which is the good news – but we really hope common sense prevails and he is rested.

There is no need to force minutes into his legs if it is going to aggravate the issue, especially not when Liverpool have a hectic schedule from Saturday onwards.

Please, Argentina, let’s just be sensible and allow Macca some rest.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Curtis Jones has returned to full training after missing the last two games due to a muscle injury – he and Federico Chiesa were part of a training group on Tuesday (Athletic)

Colombia’s manager has stood up for Luis Diaz amid criticism from his home country that he’s performing better for Liverpool – strangely enough, his goal average is the same!

AC Milan are struggling to sell out the San Siro for Liverpool’s Champions League visit next week – their poor form and ridiculous ticket prices are being blamed

Caoimhin Kelleher is determined to keep hold of the No. 1 spot for Ireland despite knowing his minutes for Liverpool will be limited – we hope he can keep those regular minutes

Kyle Walker has revealed the Tottenham dressing room were brought to tears in the aftermath of their 5-0 loss to Liverpool in 2013 as the result trigged his manager’s sacking. A gift that keeps on giving all these years later

Andy Robertson has praised Ben Doak for talent and determination but encouraged the media to “be careful” as he is still a young player who needs to develop. Is right, Andy (Northern Echo)

Former German striker Max Kruse has claimed Liverpool were interested in signing him in 2019, but Divock Origi‘s late revival put a halt to their interest – he was 31 at the time… (DeichStube)

Liverpool Women captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season, she joins Leanne Kiernan in extending her deal

More from This Is Anfield

Interview: Liverpool’s recruitment during the Klopp era was revered, and we have a list of the best six signingsover the last decade made by the man who helped sign them – it’s hard to argue with who he’s chosen!

Kit: Adidas is to return as Liverpool’s kit manufacturer from next season, and fans have urged them to run back retro offerings – our bank balances are going to take a hit if they do

Debate: Liverpool have three contracts to sort and three fans argued the list of priorities, terms and if the club dropped the ball on their futures

Internationals: Ibrahima Konate found himself on the bench again for France while Lewis Koumas‘ first start for Wales ended after 45 minutes

Elsewhere in the football world today

Martin Odegaard sustained a nasty-looking ankle injury while playing for Norway, there’s fears he suffered ligament damage. Arsenal‘s midfield depth will be tested if so, they play Spurs and City back-to-back in the league (The Telegraph)

Arsenal fans have been complaining about Declan Rice‘s red card like they had a legitimate goal ruled out, but the Key Match Incidents panel have now ruled the decision was correct (ESPN)

Remember Victor Moses? Well, the ex-Red who is now 33, has signed for Luton after being with Spartak Moscow since 2021

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2016, Liverpool played their first game at a new-look Anfield, with the new Main Stand open for the first time – where have those years gone?

Leicester were the visitors, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured a 4-1 win over the reigning Premier League champions in front of a crowd of 53,075 – the largest at Anfield since 1977.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both got on the scoresheet before Jamie Vardy pulled one back. Adam Lallana then struck after the break before Firmino doubled his tally late in the game.

Days like today really make you realise how fast time is flying!