Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Arne Slot has “a solution to every problem,” with the right-back explaining how Liverpool’s head coach uses his full-backs.

The appointment of Slot as head coach has transformed the way Alexander-Arnold plays, having spent much of the last season under Jurgen Klopp as an inverted right-back.

While the 25-year-old will often be seen in midfield, his predominant role is out wide again, which has brought a return to consistent form so far this campaign.

Tuesday night saw him dominate the battle with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as well as laying on an assist for the second goal in a 3-1 victory.

After the game, Alexander-Arnold joined CBS Sports’ post-match coverage, where he was asked by Jamie Carragher about what Slot asks of his full-backs compared to Klopp.

"This club belongs in the Champions League." ??@TrentAA joined #UCLToday to talk the MD1 win, the difference between Klopp, and Slot and even joined in playing In The Mixer ? pic.twitter.com/tQehcag0yG — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2024

“It changes. It changes fluidly throughout games, depending on how the opponents press us,” he explained.

“So there’s a lot of tactical changes in games.

“Where to go, where not to go, when to stay wide, when to drop into the back line, when to go into midfield, when to be kind of like a No. 8 or when Mo rolls inside and I’m a high winger.

“There’s all different variations. He gives us that information throughout the week, throughout the game, leading up to the game.

“He paints scenarios so that we have answers for everything.

“So it’s kind of like, ‘OK, if they press this way then this is where we’re going to be positioned, and if they press a different way then we’ll position ourselves this way’.

“There’s a solution to every problem that they pose at us.”

A blip in losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest aside, the impact Slot has had on Liverpool has been laid clear with four wins in five so far.

This comes after a change in the way the Reds prepare for games, with a number of players revealing the increase in meetings at the AXA Training Centre as the Dutchman and his staff deliver detailed information.

Alexander-Arnold is no different and the No. 66 looks to be improving his game even further with the influence of a new head coach.

“For me it was just an excitement to work under a new manager, that I’d never had before,” he continued.

“And having spoken to the manager I was excited for the plans and the way they talked about it.

“So to get back as soon as possible and to be as fit as possible for the opening game of the season was my aim, and hit the ground running and be one of the best players in the league.

“That was my aim going into it, definitely hit the ground running and build a great foundation for the rest of the season.”