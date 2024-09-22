A new song serenading Alexis Mac Allister has gone viral online, with many Liverpool fans approving and wanting it sung on the Kop next.

When players play well for Liverpool, chances are they will get a song.

Mac Allister quickly won the hearts of supporters and was Liverpool’s player of the season in his first year at the club.

On Saturday, he was arguably man of the match against Bournemouth and after the game, fans felt they should sing the No. 10’s praises.

A video of one group of supporters has been shared online and has been viewed nearly 400,000 times at the time of writing.

The words were written by a supporter named John Fay.

He is one of a group of fans who “create songs every week,” according to X user John Parry, in The Barlow Arms, otherwise known as the Dark House, on Westminster Road in Liverpool.

The verse pokes fun at Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, recalling Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona, but it is the chorus which has got Reds excited.

Alexis Mac Allister song lyrics

They should be easy to remember! Here are the lyrics to the chorus:

Oh Mac Allister

Oh Mac Allister

He’s the best there’s been

From the Argentine

Oh Mac Allister

As many have remarked online, though Liverpool do have longer songs like Poor Scouser Tommy, it is often difficult to get new ones going at Anfield.

This is why we saw Andy Hodgson’s Luis Diaz chant morph into a cut-down version for the Kop, which is now taking off and could be heard loud and clear when the Colombian scored his brace on Saturday.

We will also likely hear the song sped up if it reaches the terraces. Hodgson has already said he will try and get it going on his set at Taggy’s Bar and we hope to hear it soon at Anfield!

