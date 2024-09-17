Liverpool are at the San Siro for their first game of the new-look Champions League against AC Milan. Here’s how to watch and stream online worldwide.

The Reds are back in the Champions League after a season away and find it very different to their last entry, with an expanded 36-team tournament underway.

Arne Slot‘s side will play eight teams in the new league phase, with their first fixture bringing a trip to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Milan, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

AC Milan vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

AC Milan vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

AC Milan vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

