Liverpool are back in action after the international break and Nottingham Forest are the visitors to Anfield. Here’s how you can follow the action.

The Reds host Forest in the first of two consecutive Premier League home matches that kick off at 3pm (BST), something quite uncommon for Liverpool these days!

As he picks his team, Arne Slot must also contend with Liverpool’s trip to San Siro on Tuesday, to play AC Milan in the Champions League.

This is how you can keep on top of the action wherever you are in the world as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 12am (Sunday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

