Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz have been regulars in Arne Slot‘s starting lineup but were both named on the bench against Chelsea, and the reason why has been explained.

The last time Liverpool returned from an international break, they fell to a frustrating defeat to Nottingham Forest. It’s a blemish that Slot has referenced continually in the weeks since.

He was criticised for failing to rotate and inject fresh legs, and even with an extra day to prepare his full squad this time around, Slot has seemingly heeded the warning.

Mac Allister and Diaz were the notable names listed among the substitutes against Chelsea, ensuring Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo retained their place in the XI.

Slot explained the decision to Sky Sports, saying: “A bit more complicated than that [international minutes and travel] because Macca also was a bit ill when he came back during the flight, and that didn’t help.

“With Luis Diaz, it’s also that I have a very good option with Cody Gakpo. Of course, travelling doesn’t help, but there are more reasons for us to play Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo today.”

The pair travelled back from South America in midweek, and with the Argentine also managing an adductor issue, it was not too surprising to see they were named as subs when the team was released.

Diaz played 154 minutes for Colombia, the same as Gakpo managed for the Netherlands, but the No. 7 had a long journey back to Merseyside and played a game at high altitude.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, played 66 minutes for Argentina after being left out of their first game with the issue he picked up at Crystal Palace.

With a busy schedule ahead, this being the first of seven games in 21 days, Slot has opted against pushing his players too far and has been sensible in his decision-making.

Liverpool’s No. 10 ought to benefit having played the fourth-most minutes of any Red to date (767 minutes).

