Arne Slot has made three changes to his Liverpool lineup for their return to action against Chelsea, with Dominik Szoboszlai among those brought back in.

The Reds are back after the season’s second international break and face arguably their toughest test of the campaign so far.

They do so without their first-choice goalkeeper, with Caoimhin Kelleher making his 50th appearance for the club in the absence of Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the back line, with Kostas Tsimikas dropping out.

Slot has made a bold decision on the back of the international break, with none of his South Americans starting.

Szoboszlai is restored to the midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, leaving Alexis Mac Allister on the bench.

And Slot’s attack is comprised of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

That leaves the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez available from the bench, while Vitezslav Jaros is again reserve goalkeeper.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Disasi, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez, Neto, Felix, Nkunku