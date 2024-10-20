➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool warms up prior to the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – Follow the Premier League clash here

It’s the moment we have been waiting for, Liverpool are back! Chelsea are the visitors in one of the biggest tests so far. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez, Neto, Felix, Nkunku

Our coverage updates automatically below:

