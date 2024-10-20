It’s the moment we have been waiting for, Liverpool are back! Chelsea are the visitors in one of the biggest tests so far. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez, Neto, Felix, Nkunku

