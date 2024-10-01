With Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota absent from training ahead of Liverpool vs. Bologna, Arne Slot provided a mixed update on the attacking pair.

Chiesa and Jota were not involved with the squad as they trained in front of the cameras on Tuesday, with it later reported that the No. 20 had undergone a scan on a foot issue.

While concerns over Jota were allayed with the results of that scan revealing no injury, there were doubts over Chiesa’s situation.

Slot then revealed in his pre-match press conference that the new signing would not be available against Bologna and remains a doubt to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“Federico trained with us yesterday, came in today with some problems and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow,” he told reporters.

“Which is a pity for us, but of course for him even more. He was looking forward to a Champions League night at Anfield, and especially because we face an Italian team.

“It’s a pity for him, but he will be there many more nights to come.”

Asked on the timeframe of Chiesa’s injury, Slot replied: “That’s always difficult, because it happened yesterday, but I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.

“But this game is not possible for him and we have to wait and see if he can managed to be in the team on Saturday.

“Then afterwards it’s the international break.”

There was at least more positive news on Jota, who is not due to miss out on the squad to face Bologna on Wednesday night.

“Diogo missed out on two sessions after the game against Wolves. He took a knock,” Slot explained.

“I’m expecting him to be with us tomorrow, that he’s available to play.”

Though Jota should be available against Bologna, the likelihood is that Darwin Nunez – back with the squad after illness – starts up front instead.