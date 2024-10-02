Arne Slot has made one change to Liverpool’s starting lineup as Champions League nights return to Anfield, with Italian side Bologna their opposition.

The Reds’ last home game in the Champions League was the 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in February 2023.

Now, 18 months on, Liverpool are under new management and with new faces in the starting lineup – and this time around, Slot has made one change from the 2-1 win at Wolves.

Alisson is retained behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch will again start deepest in midfield, joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And with Diogo Jota nursing a foot injury, Darwin Nunez starts up front flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Jota makes the 12-man bench but there is no Federico Chiesa due to a fitness issue of his own, with the summer signing’s spot filled by teenager Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Gakpo, Jota

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler; Orsolini, Moro, Urbanski, Ndoye; Dallinga

Substitutes: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Holm, Erlic, Castro, Iling-Junior, Casale, Corazza, Aebischer, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Fabbian