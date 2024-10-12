Liverpool’s Conor Bradley will captain Northern Ireland for the first time in Saturday’s Nations League match against Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

The 21-year-old said it was proud moment for him and his family after he was told the news on Friday by manager Michael O’Neill.

“It’s going to be a really good night, and hopefully we can cap it off with a result to make it a really special night,” Bradley said.

“I’ve just told my mum and my girlfriend. They just said they’re very proud of me, a massive well done. I’m really happy and I can’t wait for tomorrow now.”

At 21 years, three months and three days old, Conor Bradley will break Steven Davis’ record (21 years, four months, 20 days) as the youngest player to captain Northern Ireland, held since 2006.

O’Neill has been using this Nations League campaign to rotate the armband, looking for a new leader to emerge within a young squad following the retirements of Steven Davis and, from international football at least, Jonny Evans.

Trai Hume was the captain for both fixtures in September, but O’Neill believes Bradley is now ready to get his turn.

“I think Conor has shown a lot of maturity,” O’Neill said.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people at Liverpool and got their opinion, and they felt it was something he would handle.

“One thing I’ve found working with Conor is that he is very, very grounded, very serious about his football, and we obviously see that in his level of performance.”

Bradley will earn his 20th cap on Saturday having emerged as a key player in O’Neill’s side despite his tender years, and now the only one plying his trade in the Premier League.

He insists that is not a status he thinks about.

“I just like playing football and I just play the same football I’ve always played,” he said.

“I go out with the same smile on my face and give my all for the team, and nothing will change in that regard.”