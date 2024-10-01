Diogo Jota was not part of Liverpool training on Tuesday for the visit of Bologna, with the striker undergoing a scan on a foot injury – with optimistic results.

Jota has been a key starter for Arne Slot so far this season, having established himself as first-choice striker ahead of Darwin Nunez.

The head coach has been open in his plan to manage the No. 20’s minutes, but he played the full 90 against former club Wolves on Saturday evening.

It appears that came at a cost, as with Jota producing an outstanding performance particularly off the ball and holding onto a 2-1 lead late on, he picked up a foot injury.

? Liverpool's Training Ground Vinny O'Connor gives us an update on Arne Slot's squad ? pic.twitter.com/m0uTzGvrxs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2024

Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor reported on Jota’s absence at the AXA Training Centre, explaining that he had undergone a scan.

Fortunately, that scan returned clear with no lasting effect of his injury, though the decision was made for the Portuguese not to take part in training on Tuesday.

He could still be in contention to face Bologna in the Champions League, then, though it is more likely that Darwin Nunez, back from illness, starts up front.

O’Connor was unsure on the reason for Federico Chiesa‘s absence from training, but with Slot holding his pre-match press conference at 3pm on Tuesday he is likely to explain any issues.

Harvey Elliott is Liverpool’s only other absentee at this stage having fractured his foot, with an otherwise strong squad at Slot’s disposal.

Cody Gakpo is another option to lead the line against Bologna, though he could also be considered to take Luis Diaz‘s place on the left wing.

Liverpool squad in training pre-Bologna

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez