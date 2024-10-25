Arne Slot has provided mixed news on injuries to Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley, though none of the three will be involved against Arsenal.

Liverpool head to the Emirates on Sunday knowing they will be without at least five players, with Slot giving an update in his pre-match press conference.

The head coach revealed that Jota, Chiesa and Bradley will all miss out, while Alisson and Harvey Elliott remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

“I think they feel good, but not when it comes to playing for us during the weekend,” he said of his shorter-term absentees.

“Federico might train with us today or tomorrow, but Diogo definitely not. Conor Bradley, let’s see if he can be with us tomorrow.”

With Jota – who picked up a bruised rib in the 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend – still out the expectation is that Darwin Nunez will keep his place up front.

Nunez scored the winner in the 1-0 victory at RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, but this will be his biggest test so far under Slot.

Meanwhile, the ongoing absence of Chiesa forced Slot to bring Mohamed Salah off just after the hour mark in midweek as he manages the workload on his only fit, specialist right winger.

The Dutchman could make more changes for the trip to Arsenal, with Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz among those in consideration for a starting place.

Jones, who netted the winner against Chelsea, could replace either Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister, while Diaz is likely to come in for Cody Gakpo.