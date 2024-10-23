A report from a French journalist has claimed Liverpool are “interested in” Castello Lukeba, though the RB Leipzig defender has signed a one-year contract extension.

Though we are in the thick of an intense run of fixtures, transfer rumours are still emerging and the latest has linked Liverpool with Leipzig defender Lukeba.

At 21 years old, he has already played for France once and made 50 appearances for Leipzig. Before that, he also played 68 times for Lyon for whom he made his debut at the age of 18.

Fabrice Hawkins has reported for RMC Sport that Lukeba is extending his contract with Leipzig by a year until 2029, but they expect to be ‘attacked’ by other clubs regarding the defender next summer.

“This winter Real Madrid is one of the contenders,” the journalist claimed.

Grüße von unserem Castello Jr. ? pic.twitter.com/2jgiyWlNrE — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) October 23, 2024

“Next summer, there will be more candidates. Manchester United and Liverpool have been interested in him for several months.”

Sky Sport Germany have added that he will have a £75 million release clause beginning next summer, as well as an increased wage package.

Of course, Liverpool supporters have a great chance to see Lukeba in action as the Reds take on Leipzig in the Champions League.

Against Arne Slot‘s side, he will likely line up on the left of a back three that should also include Willi Orban and Lukas Klostermann.

Liverpool have a good working relationship with Red Bull’s football clubs, Leipzig in particular, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate having made the recent switch from the German club.

Lukeba has played in every game bar one for Leipzig this season and has continued building on the reputation that has seen him rated as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

He is particularly good on the ball, with FBRef’s stats placing him in the top six percent of positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues over the last year.

He also manages just over one progressive carry per game, ranking him in the 80th percentile, meaning he is good at bringing the ball out from the back.

In terms of his passing, he is rated even more highly. Over the last year, he has completed over 90 percent of his passes, better than 86 percent of comparable players.

Liverpool have been linked with left-footed, left-sided defenders consistently over the last year and it is highly probable that Lukeba is on the list they have scouted.