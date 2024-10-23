As you may have seen, Liverpool has been at its very best in joining together to urgently raise funds for the cause, ‘A new home for Zoe’s Place in Liverpool’.

The Redmen TV are hosting a marathon 12-hour charity live stream today, with the aim of raising £10,000 of much-needed funding towards the £6.4 million required to fund a new home for a vital support mechanism for dozens of families across Merseyside.

Throughout the course of the day, they will be welcoming guests from across the Liverpool football sphere and beyond, as well as special appearances from those who know exactly how crucial a role Zoe’s Place plays in families’ lives.

Their continuous stream on The Redmen TV YouTube channel will contain football chat, music and much more as they encourage donations throughout the day and add any advertising and streaming revenues to what will hopefully be a healthy pot for a more than worthy cause!

Zoe’s Place cares for babies and young children with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex conditions and if it shuts down there will be nowhere for these families to get the support that Zoe’s Place currently offers them.

As Zoe’s Place continues to work tirelessly through a consultation phase to find a positive solution for their hospice, children and their families, they urgently need your support.

In the event there is no resolution and the hospice has to close its doors after the 30-day consultation period, any restricted, pledged funding will remain with the donor.

Any other money donated will be used to pay for the care of our babies and families while we remain open until the end of the year. If there is a resolution, the funding donated to this page would be used to help fund a new hospice – any funds remaining will pay for the care of the families we support.

Join us in this urgent mission to provide a new home for Zoe’s Place in Liverpool. Your contribution can make a life-changing difference for these children and their families.

If any city can, Liverpool can.

If you are able, donations can be made to Zoe’s Place here or with The Redmen TV’s stream.