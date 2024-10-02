Liverpool will be missing Federico Chiesa for the visit of Bologna to Anfield, with Diogo Jota also absent from training on Tuesday.

While the Reds still have a strong squad for Arne Slot to select from, he will be down at least one attacker as Chiesa misses out on playing against the team he has scored most against in his career.

Here are the Reds’ injury updates ahead of Liverpool vs. Bologna:

As mentioned, Chiesa is the main absentee for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Bologna.

He didn’t train on Tuesday and Slot later revealed: “Federico trained with us yesterday, came in today with some problems and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow.”

Asked on how long we can expect Chiesa to be out, Slot said: “That’s always difficult, because it happened yesterday, but I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.

“But this game is not possible for him and we have to wait and see if he can managed to be in the team on Saturday.”

Jota was the other new absentee from training but his outlook is more positive, having had a scan give the all clear on his foot.

“Diogo missed out on two sessions after the game against Wolves. He took a knock,” Slot explained.

“I’m expecting him to be with us tomorrow, that he’s available to play.”

Elsewhere, there was good news on Nunez and Robertson, who faced problems over the weekend.

Robertson picked up a knock against Wolves but trained as normal on Tuesday, as did Nunez who missed Saturday’s match through illness.

On the sidelines, Elliott continues to recover from a fractured foot along with Danns and McConnell, who are suffering from back and ankle problems respectively.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bologna

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota*

* Doubt