After waiting six weeks to make a debut for his latest loan club, Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga went on to decide the tie during a penalty shootout.

Pitaluga made the third loan move of his career at the end of the summer transfer window, as the Brazilian made the switch to Scottish side Livingston.

But the 21-year-old did not arrive as first choice, instead spending the first six games watching on from the bench as Jerome Prior kept his place.

Prior had helped keep five clean sheets in those six games, with there no need to swap goalkeepers, but with Livingston taking on third-tier Inverness in the Scottish Challenge Cup on Saturday, there was an opportunity to rotate.

That gave Pitaluga his debut, as one of five changes to David Martindale’s side from the 0-0 draw with Falkirk four days previous.

After Prior conceded just once in nine hours in his run in the team, however, Livingston found themselves shipping two goals in the first 30 minutes against Inverness.

Paul Allen put Inverness 1-0 up in the 10th minute before goals from Stevie May and Scott Pittman gave the hosts the lead, only for Charlie Gilmour to make it 2-2 soon after.

It was a shaky start for Pitaluga, though the youngster grew into the game, including an impressive double stop during the second half.

Neither side was able to find a third goal, though, which led to a penalty shootout after 90 minutes at Almondvale.

Inverness went first and the two sides were level on four apiece in a perfect start, until Robbie Thompson stepped up for the visitors.

Thanks for your backing today, Lions ?? pic.twitter.com/H2afBVBRwt — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) October 12, 2024

Pitaluga dived the right way and denied Thompson from the spot, allowing Stephen Kelly to clinch a 5-4 shootout victory for Livingston.

Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness, who had two ex-Liverpool players in the team in centre-back Remi Savage and winger Luis Longstaff, were expected to lose, but it was a positive result for Livingston nonetheless.

Part of that came due to Pitaluga’s prowess on penalties, though it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to keep him in the side.

Livingston are next up on Saturday as they travel to Ayr in the Scottish Championship, with the two sides separated by two points as they sit below leaders Falkirk.

The only other Liverpool loanee who saw domestic action over the weekend was Rhys Williams, who played the full 90 minutes as Morecambe beat Barrow 1-0 in League One.