For Norwich, Liverpool loanee Kaide Gordon came off the bench to score his first senior goal since January 2022, while Thiago watched Luke Chambers play for Wigan against Stockport.

Including Giorgi Mamardashvili, there were 10 Liverpool loanees in action over the weekend.

The highlight came at Carrow Road as Gordon scored his first senior goal since netting in the FA Cup for Liverpool, against Shrewsbury in January 2022.

It has been a long road back from injury for the 20-year-old who missed over 18 months due to adolescent musculoskeletal issues.

He has finally now scored his second senior goal, though, coming off the bench for loan club Norwich as they thrashed Hull 4-0 in the Championship.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ben Doak played 65 minutes as Middlesborough lost 2-1 to potential promotion rivals Watford.

Another young Reds attacker, Lewis Koumas, had a quiet afternoon as his Stoke team drew 0-0 at Swansea – the 19-year-old came off after less than an hour.

Nat Phillips had a more successful afternoon with Derby, beating QPR 2-0, though the defender only played 15 minutes, coming on for Marcus Harness to help see out their two-goal advantage.

Owen Beck would normally be among those loanees to be involved in the Championship, but he was serving the final game of his three-match ban incurred due to his red card against Preston.

Instead, the left-back played for Blackburn U21s in their 3-2 win against Leicester U21s. As you might expect, Beck came out of the game with praise and was a level above the rest.

In the third division, another left-back Luke Chambers travelled with Wigan to draw 0-0 against Stockport.

For the match, which Calvin Ramsay missed, Liverpool’s ex-midfielder Thiago was in attendance as a guest of someone in the boardroom at Edgeley Park.

Footballing royalty at Edgeley Park this afternoon – and he got to meet Thiago Alcantara ? #StockportCounty pic.twitter.com/STXPmkUCJ6 — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) October 5, 2024

One division lower, Rhys Williams started for the seventh time in eight league games as Morecambe lost 2-1 to Accrington Stanley.

Marmadashvili played on Friday night and kept his third clean sheet in his last four games, as Valencia travelled to Madrid to play out a goalless draw against Leganes.

The worst result of the weekend came for Stefan Bajcetic, who started as Pep Lijnders’ Red Bull Salzburg lost 5-0 to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

• READ HERE: Bajcetic starts as Lijnders’ Salzburg are thrashed AGAIN

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Not used: Calvin Ramsay, Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek

Injured: Calum Scanlon