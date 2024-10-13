Liverpool Women‘s talented new signing, Olivia Smith, scored the team’s first-ever goal at Anfield as the Reds were beaten 2-1 by Man City Women.

Liverpool Women 1-2 Man City Women

WSL (4), Anfield

October 13, 2024

Goals: Olivia Smith 41′; Khadija Shaw 58′ 90+2

Matt Beard, who wasn’t in attendance at Anfield due to illness, sent Liverpool out with just one enforced change from their last match – Jenna Clark replacing Sofie Lundgaard who was at Anfield on crutches after sustaining an ACL injury.

This also meant Liverpool returned to a back five under the gaze of assistant managers Amber Whiteley and Scott Rogers, as about 18,000 fans watched from the stands.

The game started with a minute’s applause to remember Liverpool great Peter Cormack, who died aged 78 earlier in the week. He won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and the league twice during his five years with the Reds in the 1970s.

While Man City dominated possession, Liverpool looked dangerous on the break and Smith should have opened the scoring in the ninth minute when she ran onto a brilliant pass from Marie Hobinger, only to prod a tame effort at the opposition goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old new signing, though, made up for the miss with a battling performance that bruised and delighted as she scored the opener in the 41st minute.

Smith’s display came to a climax when she held up a long ball before cutting inside and firing into the bottom left corner from 25 yards out.

Due to injury, that goal proved to be almost Smith’s last involvement as she was replaced at half time by a fellow young forward, 19-year-old Mia Enderby.

After the break and shooting towards the Kop, Liverpool came out the better team. Sophie Roman Haug nearly scored with a glancing header off a corner while a mazy run from Taylor Hinds found the side-netting soon after.

Despite Liverpool starting the half in the ascendency, Man City equalised thanks to Khadija Shaw.

The Jamaican striker rose highest to nod in beyond Rachael Laws who, with no goalkeeper on the bench, hurt herself while diving. Thankfully, Liverpool’s ‘keeper was able to continue.

With Man City gradually ramping up the pressure – Mary Fowler in particular going close – Liverpool brought on striker Leanne Kiernan and defender Niamh Fahey, who was celebrating her 34th birthday.

At the same time, there were hearts in mouths as Laws went down for the second time after punching a cross clear. She was again, though, fine to carry on.

The substitutions didn’t help disturb City’s flow and Liverpool had to scramble the ball away in the 84th minute following Shaw’s effort that hit the inside of the post.

Eventually, Man City‘s dominance paid dividends and Shaw got the winner with a stunning finish in the 92nd minute.

The result leaves Liverpool without a win at Anfield in their last four attempts. They now have one victory, two draws and a loss on their WSL record this season.

Player of the match: Olivia Smith

Liverpool Women: Laws; Parry, Clark, Bonner (Fahey 80′), Matthews, Hinds; Nagano, Hobinger; Smith (Enderby 46′), Roman Haug, Kapocs (Kiernan 80′)

Subs not used: Evans, Silcock, Daniels, Duffy

Next match: Crystal Palace (H) – WSL – Sunday, October 20, 2pm (BST)