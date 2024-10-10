The Premier League season is still in its infancy, but early stats have given us a look at who has recorded the highest top speed for Liverpool – and the order of the list may surprise you.

It has been a strong start to the season under Arne Slot, with nine wins from 10 games across all competitions – although the head coach will be the first to tell you bigger tests are ahead.

Mohamed Salah currently leads the way when it comes to goal contributions, with six goals and five assists. He does not, however, take the prize for the Reds’ fastest league player so far.

After six matchdays, Sky Sports revealed the full list of top speeds recorded in the topflight, with Tottenham‘s Micky van de Ven leading all comers with the fastest time of 37.12 km/h.

This was recorded during his bursting run at Old Trafford, but how do Liverpool players compare?

Well, none are in the division’s top 10 for highest speeds recorded so far but when we narrow the list down to only Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold sits in top spot.

The right-back is ranked 17th overall in the Premier League having notched a top speed of 34.74 km/h, with Virgil van Dijk (33.97) and Dominik Szoboszlai (33.84) not far behind in the Liverpool squad.

You have to go to fourth in the list to find the Reds’ first forward, with Cody Gakpo registering a high speed of 33.74 km/h, more than Mo Salah (33.62) and Luis Diaz (33.29).

Although Curtis Jones has not had too much game time, he may have to reconsider that he is faster than Alexis Mac Allister even if running backwards, as the Argentine has a higher speed to his name (31.22 compared to 31.16).

Of Liverpool’s regular starters, though, the No. 10 is the slowest of the bunch.

Diogo Jota is not far in front, however, only notching a top speed of 31.73 km/h – close to three km/h slower than Alexander-Arnold. Question is, will we see any significant changes over the season?