Liverpool’s players had a mixture of reactions to their EA FC ratings that were hilariously revealed to them by the Reds’ resident player, Diogo Jota, with the help of Alexis Mac Allister.

Jota and Mac Allister presented Liverpool’s ratings reveal video this year as they went around the AXA Training Centre, giving out the good and bad news to their teammates.

There were several funny moments as they gauged the other players’ reactions to their ratings and compared between themselves.

Chiesa is the quickest

The above image was Luis Diaz‘s face when he found out Chiesa had been given 93 pace on the new edition of EA FC.

Others reacted similarly, and Dominik Szoboszlai, who was given 82 pace, even said he was faster than Chiesa with his flip-flops on!

Darwin Nunez also jokingly questioned why Chiesa had been given more speed than his 90 pace rating.

Curtis Jones is ‘quicker than Mac Allister backwards!’

When it was Curtis Jones‘ turn to have his ratings revealed, he was disappointed to learn he had been given less pace than Mac Allister.

Rated at 68 pace, one fewer than the Argentine, he commented: “What! No. Bro, I’m quicker than you backwards!”

The Scouser then calmed down, saying: “OK, cool. I don’t even care about pace ‘cos it’s about with the ball as well, you know what I mean.”

He did, though, say his 71 shooting rating “has to be higher,” as does his dribbling which stands at 81.

Cody Gakpo, the striker

On the Ultimate Team game mode, Gakpo was given a card in the striker’s position, as opposed to a left-winger, to which he said: “They don’t have it right, mate.”

By trade, Gakpo is a winger, having played there for PSV. Jurgen Klopp, though, utilised the Dutchman in a central role 27 times last season, hence the choice of position by EA Sports.

For his national team, though, he continued to play as a wideman and that is also where Slot has chosen to use him. In the Ultimate Team mode, his striker card is now set until at least January, when there are sometimes changes made to the players.

Darwin Nunez’s bench joke

As with almost every footballer, Nunez thought some of his ratings should be higher but was in a good enough mood to joke about it being difficult to improve for the next year’s edition of EA FC.

Talking in Spanish to Diaz, Mac Allister and Jota, referring to his stats, he said: “How would these go up this year?

“Out of seven games, I spent five on the bench!”

This sent the others into fits of laughter before they explained the statistics were based on last season!

Caoimhin Kelleher “always kicks it to the stand”

When it was time for Caoimhin Kelleher to receive his ratings, he was sitting in his usual relaxed fashion.

The goalkeeper was given four stars out of five for his weaker left foot, which is higher than average and prompted Jota to ask Mac Allister his thoughts.

The Argentine shook his head as Kelleher fought his corner, only for Jota to joke: “You always kick it to the stand, mate!”