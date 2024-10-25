Liverpool’s director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows is leaving after 12 years, with Michael Edwards lauding the influence of a “trusted colleague.”

Fallows is confirmed to be leaving the club imminently, having delayed his departure from the summer to aid in a key period of transition.

In a statement via the club’s official website, the 64-year-old said: “I have been very privileged to work for this incredible football club.

“The fantastic people here starting with the supporters make it so special – to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented players and colleagues past and present who are now friends is something I am very grateful for.

“The leadership here, from ownership, through to Michael [Edwards], Richard [Hughes], Arne [Slot], Billy [Hogan] and Alex [Inglethorpe], is world class.

“I have no doubt they will continue to thrive. They are supported by great people across many departments who I will miss working with but will continue to stay close to.

“There are far too many to mention but I am especially grateful to Barry Hunter and all those within the recruitment department who have been a joy to work alongside.

“Leaving in the knowledge that I will be leaving this place in such great shape is something that means a lot to me.

“I look forward to supporting the team from a different perspective now but with the same passion for their success.”

Fallows joined Liverpool alongside chief scout Barry Hunter in 2012, having both arrived from Man City, with their relationship with former sporting director Edwards proving key.

“Dave has been a trusted colleague for over 10 years and a close friend for two decades,” Edwards, now CEO of Football for FSG, said.

“I respect his decision and wish him nothing but success with whatever he does next. He and his family will always be welcome at our club after the contribution he has made. We will miss him.”

It remains to be seen how Liverpool plan to replace Fallows, though there is likely to have been an internal reshuffle as part of the summer’s restructure.