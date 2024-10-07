Jarell Quansah has signed a new contract at Liverpool on a day we got updates on the contracts of four other Reds first-team players.
Today’s Main LFC Headline
Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract.
The Warrington-born defender has only started one Premier League game this season but is still a key part of the club’s plans going forward, especially given how Liverpool want to compete on all fronts.
The 21-year-old has been a part of the first team for over a year now, after making his debut and breaking through in the 2023/24 season under Jurgen Klopp.
While he may be having to sit on the bench at the moment, Quansah can be confident that should he continue his development, he can be a long-term fixture in the team.
Ibrahima Konate, who Quansah is currently behind in the pecking order, is another player who could soon sign a new contract.
The Liverpool Echo reported on Monday morning that talks are at a “preliminary stage” with the Frenchman “but both parties are keen to extend their relationship.”
Today’s Liverpool FC News
- Liverpool have reached a “continued impasse” regarding Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contracts, according to multiple reporters on Merseyside.
- Liverpool are claimed to have interest in Egyptian and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, who has inevitably been likened to his compatriot, Salah. We’re taking this rumour with a pinch of salt, though! (Welt am Sonntag)
- We mentioned Trent above and an ACL injury to Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has led to an inevitable January transfer link.
- Chelsea could have as many as three key players suspended against Liverpool on October 20, including Nicolas Jackson for an alleged slap.
More from This Is Anfield
- 18 Liverpool players have been called up for international duty in October so there will be plenty to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks – full list of our players in action here
- LOAN WATCH: Liverpool loanee Kaide Gordon came off the bench to score his first senior goal since January 2022, but it was worse news for Stefan Bajcetic, whose side lost 5-0.
Elsewhere in the football world today
- Man City have been “unsuccessful” in challenging the Premier League over commercial deals, but have also claimed a victory at the same time. What a mess!
- Man United reportedly won’t panic about Erik ten Hag’s future when they hold a big executive committee meeting on Tuesday. Keep him, please! (Sky Sports)
- Aston Villa man-of-the-moment Jhon Duran has signed a new long-term deal at Villa Park until the summer of 2030
Liverpool FC: On this day
On this day in 1998, Alexander-Arnold was born, so he celebrates his 26th birthday today.
Now Liverpool vice-captain, the boyhood Reds supporter has had an incredible career to date, winning the Premier League, Champions League and four other trophies.
Alexander-Arnold has also stood out as one of the most unique and gifted right-backs of his generation, redefining the role with world-class creativity.
Now get that new contract signed and make yourself one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players!
Happy Birthday to Sami Hyypia, too, who turns 51 today. Where does the time go?
Fan Comments