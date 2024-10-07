Jarell Quansah has signed a new contract at Liverpool on a day we got updates on the contracts of four other Reds first-team players.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract.

The Warrington-born defender has only started one Premier League game this season but is still a key part of the club’s plans going forward, especially given how Liverpool want to compete on all fronts.

The 21-year-old has been a part of the first team for over a year now, after making his debut and breaking through in the 2023/24 season under Jurgen Klopp.

While he may be having to sit on the bench at the moment, Quansah can be confident that should he continue his development, he can be a long-term fixture in the team.

Ibrahima Konate, who Quansah is currently behind in the pecking order, is another player who could soon sign a new contract.

The Liverpool Echo reported on Monday morning that talks are at a “preliminary stage” with the Frenchman “but both parties are keen to extend their relationship.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are claimed to have interest in Egyptian and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, who has inevitably been likened to his compatriot, Salah. We’re taking this rumour with a pinch of salt, though! (Welt am Sonntag)

We mentioned Trent above and an ACL injury to Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has led to an inevitable January transfer link.

Chelsea could have as many as three key players suspended against Liverpool on October 20, including Nicolas Jackson for an alleged slap.

More from This Is Anfield

18 Liverpool players have been called up for international duty in October so there will be plenty to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks – full list of our players in action here

LOAN WATCH: Liverpool loanee Kaide Gordon came off the bench to score his first senior goal since January 2022, but it was worse news for Stefan Bajcetic, whose side lost 5-0.

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have been “unsuccessful” in challenging the Premier League over commercial deals, but have also claimed a victory at the same time. What a mess!

Man United reportedly won’t panic about Erik ten Hag’s future when they hold a big executive committee meeting on Tuesday. Keep him, please! (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa man-of-the-moment Jhon Duran has signed a new long-term deal at Villa Park until the summer of 2030

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1998, Alexander-Arnold was born, so he celebrates his 26th birthday today.

Now Liverpool vice-captain, the boyhood Reds supporter has had an incredible career to date, winning the Premier League, Champions League and four other trophies.

Alexander-Arnold has also stood out as one of the most unique and gifted right-backs of his generation, redefining the role with world-class creativity.

Now get that new contract signed and make yourself one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players!

Happy Birthday to Sami Hyypia, too, who turns 51 today. Where does the time go?