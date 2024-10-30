Cole Palmer may still be in his early years as a professional footballer, but he has already played some against some top teams with both Man City and Chelsea.

Palmer’s performances since arriving at Chelsea from Man City have been exceptional.

While he showed promise as a youngster under Pep Guardiola, eyebrows were raised when, in 2023, Chelsea paid £40 million for the attacking midfielder as a 21-year-old.

Unlike most of the Londoners’ other big-money transfers, this one has paid off and Palmer is now considered one of the best players in the Premier League, having scored 26 goals last season and seven already this time around.

Despite his brilliance over the last 12 months, Palmer has yet to score or assist in his five games against Liverpool and has lost three from three as a Chelsea player.

This has largely been down to Virgil van Dijk, whom Palmer named without hesitation as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career when answering quickfire questions for Chelsea.

Van Dijk and Palmer’s meetings

The two players have come up against each other in five total matches, including the last 10 minutes of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands, in which Palmer came off the bench to set Ollie Watkins up for the winner.

The only other time Palmer has emerged on the winning side was when he played the final minute of a 4-1 Man City win in April 2023.

Van Dijk has had by far the better of the pair’s encounters, hence Palmer’s claim about the Dutchman being the best he has faced.

In 2024, Liverpool beat Chelsea three times, with Van Dijk and Palmer both starting all three.

First came the Reds’ 4-1 Anfield win, memorable for Conor Bradley‘s great first goal as a Red.

Next was the highlight of Liverpool’s year, as the Reds overcame the odds to beat Chelsea in the League Cup final, Van Dijk scoring the winner with just two minutes left of extra time.

It was a real captain’s performance from the Dutchman that day as he led a very inexperienced Liverpool side to victory at Wembley.

Most recently, the pair met again as Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield in the league under Arne Slot, a game in which Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate stood firm at the back despite the visitors finding ways to attack Liverpool’s backline.