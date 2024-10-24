Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Champions League as they controlled RB Leipzig for a 1-0 victory, with little in terms of negatives to take.

After seeing off AC Milan and Bologna, the Reds maintained their perfect record in Europe with a well-earned 1-0 away to Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez got the goal and should have won a penalty in the first half, only to be ruled out by a bizarre decision from the referee and VAR.

Nevertheless, it was a win that ensured Liverpool stay just off the top of the Champions League table, behind only Aston Villa who are the only other side to have won all three so far.

After this latest triumph for Arne Slot‘s side, This Is Anfield’s Matt Ladson (@mattladson) and Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) went through the positives and negatives before looking ahead to Arsenal.

The good…

MATT: Everything really! Yes, it wasn’t the most exciting or ‘entertaining’ match we’ll watch, but it doesn’t need to be.

It was the archetypal professional away win in Europe, with a clean sheet and a largely controlled performance. It reminded me a lot of away wins under Rafa in the Champions League.

Nunez’s goal will boost his confidence, while the subbing of Salah for me is a great sign that Slot isn’t afraid to make the tougher decisions.

Likewise, it was good to see Robertson rested, and Trent and Nunez brought off for the final 15.

JACK: As Matt says, it was a performance that speaks to the huge impact Slot has already had on this team and the club.

There was so much control for most of the game, almost a sense that Liverpool were so much more qualified than Leipzig that the result was always going to play out like it did.

A lot was made on TNT’s commentary over the chances Leipzig managed to create, conveniently overlooking that most of them were offside and therefore weren’t a problem at all – the xG of 0.76-2.38 says it all.

I think Nunez was a big positive.

After doing the dirty work as a ‘nine-and-a-half’ against Chelsea he was back as the dominant No. 9 this time, and looked full of confidence.

That bodes well considering he’s likely to start against Arsenal on Sunday too.

The bad…

MATT: The failure to give the penalty! What a joke (non) decision, by both the ref and VAR.

We got a bit sloppy near the end, and I’d like to see Gravenberch and Konate getting a rest sooner than later but I guess that will come against Brighton in the League Cup next week.

JACK: You could write a dissertation on the officiating of Liverpool’s past two games – and not even from a biased fan’s perspective!

John Brooks let the Chelsea game run away from him on Sunday and Switzerland’s Sandro Scharer managed to fare even worse this time.

The Mac Allister ‘dive’ was baffling and then there’s the penalty incident…

For all the talk of the Premier League needing to recruit the best refs from around Europe rather than relying on our own inept, homegrown officials, the reality is they are no better on the continent, we just hear less about them.

And who comes back in vs. Arsenal?

MATT: I think our ‘best XI’ picks itself at the moment, depending on Jota’s fitness.

Kelleher, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez/Jota

A little harsh on Gakpo and Jones for them not to start, but that’s our best 11 and the team that knows each other best so far.

JACK: I’d actually disagree and put Jones back in the side against Arsenal, probably at Szoboszlai’s expense this time.

Not only has Szoboszlai has played four full 90s for club and country in the past 13 days, but Jones merits a start on form and should be full of confidence after his performance against Chelsea.

Otherwise I’d agree, Robertson has to come back in and, while there could be an argument for Gakpo keeping his place, all signs point to a refreshed Diaz being restored.