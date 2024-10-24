➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Referee Anthony Taylor (R) and Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Referee confirmed for Arsenal vs. Liverpool – with chances of VAR farce reduced

The officiating group for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to the Emirates on Sunday has been confirmed, with Anthony Taylor taking control of proceedings.

A big game awaits the Reds on Sunday, with Arne Slot‘s side having the opportunity to open up a seven-point gap on Arsenal with a victory.

Taylor has been appointed to take charge of Liverpool for the third time this season in a game that will have plenty of eyes on it.

Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn are his assistants, while Sam Barrott will act as the fourth official at the Emirates.

At Stockley Park, meanwhile, Michael Salisbury will act as lead VAR, assisted by Darren Cann.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk shows his incredulity at another baffling decision from the error-prone referee Anthony Taylor during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You may be pleased to know, especially after the farce that was the basketball incident in the reverse fixture last season, the VAR lead has a strong history in the hot seat.

As per ESPN, Salisbury had just one error across 35 games in the Premier League last season and that blemish occurred in the first week of the campaign.

Taylor, meanwhile, has refereed Liverpool more times than any other club (62), and the Reds have a win percentage of 54.8 percent when the 46-year-old is in charge.

This season, it is two from two for Slot’s side as the Manchester-born official oversaw the victories at Man United and Wolves, with just four yellow cards shown to Liverpool players combined.

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (R) and Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He was quite whistle-happy in favour of the Reds at the Molineux, though, penalising Wolves 16 times compared to Liverpool’s eight – we’ll happily take a similar ledger on Sunday!

As for Arsenal, this will be the 51st time Taylor has been appointed as their referee – they enjoy a higher win rate than Liverpool, with 60 percent.

 

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024