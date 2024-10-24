The officiating group for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to the Emirates on Sunday has been confirmed, with Anthony Taylor taking control of proceedings.

A big game awaits the Reds on Sunday, with Arne Slot‘s side having the opportunity to open up a seven-point gap on Arsenal with a victory.

Taylor has been appointed to take charge of Liverpool for the third time this season in a game that will have plenty of eyes on it.

Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn are his assistants, while Sam Barrott will act as the fourth official at the Emirates.

At Stockley Park, meanwhile, Michael Salisbury will act as lead VAR, assisted by Darren Cann.

You may be pleased to know, especially after the farce that was the basketball incident in the reverse fixture last season, the VAR lead has a strong history in the hot seat.

As per ESPN, Salisbury had just one error across 35 games in the Premier League last season and that blemish occurred in the first week of the campaign.

Taylor, meanwhile, has refereed Liverpool more times than any other club (62), and the Reds have a win percentage of 54.8 percent when the 46-year-old is in charge.

This season, it is two from two for Slot’s side as the Manchester-born official oversaw the victories at Man United and Wolves, with just four yellow cards shown to Liverpool players combined.

He was quite whistle-happy in favour of the Reds at the Molineux, though, penalising Wolves 16 times compared to Liverpool’s eight – we’ll happily take a similar ledger on Sunday!

As for Arsenal, this will be the 51st time Taylor has been appointed as their referee – they enjoy a higher win rate than Liverpool, with 60 percent.