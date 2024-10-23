Steven Gerrard knows a thing or two about being a young, local midfielder trying to fight off early-career injury problems to become a star for Liverpool.

While Curtis Jones isn’t comparable to Steven Gerrard as a player, almost nobody is, there are certain traits and experiences that the pair have shared.

As a youngster breaking into the first team under Gerard Houllier, Liverpool’s legendary No. 8 suffered from growth-related injuries as he grew from a gangly teenager into a man.

Jones has faced similar problems but is again now showing signs that he is ready to make the permanent step up to being a vital part of the side, and Gerrard told The Redmen TV that “this needs to be Curtis’ time.”

Jones, who is aged 23 years and nine months old, has made 140 appearances for the Reds since his debut in January 2019.

In comparison, at the same age, Steven Gerrard had played over 70 more times for Liverpool and was fewer than 18 months away from lifting the Champions League trophy in Istanbul.

The former captain said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Curtis for a very long time. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to coach him and help him with a few things when he was a young player at the academy.

“But I think now this needs to be Curtis’ time. He’s coming into the prime years from an age point of view. I think he’s got a real strong profile as a midfielder.

“He was always extremely fit and robust so, for me now, it’s about Curtis trying to find that consistent level week in week out and really owning that shirt in the middle of the park, because he’s certainly got the talent and the ability.”

After an outstanding performance against Chelsea, in which he won Mo Salah‘s penalty and scored the winner, Jones reminded supporters of his incredible ability.

Gerrard tried to outline what is needed for him to now take the next step in his career, saying: “It’s about the mental side of it now, being able to sort of enjoy his performance against Chelsea but park it up, reset and go for the next one.

“I think to stay in the Liverpool team and perform at a real consistent high level, it’s about resetting yourself every couple of days.

“You’ve got to reset your mentality to perform at that level, to keep the shirt, because the performance against Chelsea was I believe as strong in a Liverpool shirt – and I’m not just saying that because that’s fresh.

“I think it was a real high-class performance; running into the box, that’s a strength. He’s capable of scoring more goals.

“He’s creative, he can play out, he’s got the strengths to really own one of the positions in that midfield, and I hope he really finds that level of consistency because I know he’s got it.”

Arne Slot & training around Liverpool

Like Jones, Gerrard grew up a Liverpool supporter and remained a Red even after leaving the club.

Now managing Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and surrounded by coaching staff with Liverpool links, including ex-goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, the 44-year-old still tries to watch Slot’s side as often as possible.

“Both myself and John (Achterberg) have got one eye on it,” Gerrard explained.

“We put all our schedule around the Liverpool games. The players are onto me now, we’ve been training at nine and 10 at night!”

It might be worth Gerrard watching Liverpool from a coaching perspective too, given Slot’s excellent start at the club.

He added: “I must say is I have to tip me hat off to Mr Slot ‘cos not just in terms of results, but I think the way he’s come in, he’s handled himself, how he presents himself in news conferences, individual interviews.

“I know how difficult that is. We all know the size and the magnitude of the club worldwide, that was one hell of a big job he took on, huge shoes to fill.

“So everything was not against him but he was up against it from a personal point of view and I think he’s handled it incredibly well.

“The players again have shown their levels in terms of the standards and listen, so far so good.

“The schedule’s about to heat up and get more difficult and more tricky, but it’s one-game-at-a-time mentality and I’m sure that’s what he’s saying to the players.

“Hopefully, come the end of the season, we can jump back and we can do a couple of cup finals. That’s what we’d love to do from a personal point of view, myself and John.”

Gerrard’s links to Zoe’s Place

Along with Achterberg, Gerrard was speaking on The Redmen TV‘s 12-hour charity live stream for Zoe’s Place, a baby hospice that is in desperate need of funds to survive.

Though he is now in Saudi Arabia, Gerrard remains very much in touch with his home. He said: “I think times like this is when the city and even people afar really come together, you know, when the city’s needed.

“Zoe’s Place is right next to me old school, Cardinal Heenan. I used to drive past it most days and then I got involved when I became a professional through Willie Miller who was a real big supporter of Zoe’s Place and we used to do a lot of things together.

“Through my own personal foundation, I used to support Zoe’s Place on lots of occasions. So it’s a place that’s personally close and I know it is to an awful lot of people so hope we can all keep digging deep and get to where we all need to get to ‘cos it’s a special place.

“The nurses and the carers there are proper superstars and these kids need our help and they need our support, so let’s hope we can continue moving in the right direction.”

If you are able, donations can be made to Zoe’s Place here.