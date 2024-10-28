Trent Alexander-Arnold chose the option of ‘winning the Ballon d’Or’ over ‘being Liverpool captain’, and his response leads Jamie Carragher to think that “he is going to Real Madrid.”

Liverpool’s No. 66 is out of contract at the end of the season and, with Real Madrid ready to pounce, there is an understandable level of concern over where his future will lie.

And he stoked the fire for a summer exit when he picked winning the Ballon d’Or over three other options for what he would most like to achieve in his career.

The options during his Sky Sports interview were: win another Champions League; win the Ballon d’Or; become Liverpool captain; or win a trophy for England.

Trent to stay at Liverpool or go to Real Madrid ?????? pic.twitter.com/lNa5o8aCen — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 27, 2024

His response concerned Carragher, who echoed the thoughts of Liverpool fans when it came to the odds of the 26-year-old extending his contract at Anfield.

“He can try and win the Ballon d’Or, there’s nothing wrong with ambition,” Carragher said on Sky Sports following the 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

“But my first thought when I read that was ‘you’re not winning the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool.’

“Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. That’s where the best players in the world go.

“If that’s his ultimate ambition, I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or.”

Indeed, of the Ballon d’Or winners, the top two clubs are the Spanish duo, each having had a player win the award 12 times.

“And he chose the Ballon d’Or, which I think is a bit strange or bizarre,” added Carragher.

“I think you would always pick the World Cup or the Champions League, it’s a team game, but he has got massive ambition himself and why not?

“You only get one career. He is a unique full-back, he’s absolutely amazing, and he got Liverpool back into the game [vs. Arsenal] with the pass.

“But the first thing that came to me when I read that interview is that makes me think he is going to Real Madrid.”

It is not a knock on Alexander-Arnold’s ambitions, but it is telling that 12 of the last 14 Ballon d’Ors have gone to players in LaLiga.

Liverpool have had only one winner in Michael Owen (2001), and the right-back has clearly made a point to the club that they must convince him that his career ambition is achievable at Anfield.