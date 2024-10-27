Arne Slot‘s experience of working with Virgil van Dijk has convinced the Liverpool head coach that the “concept of a leader” is still alive in football.

Since his arrival at the club in 2018, Van Dijk has been the leader in Liverpool’s dressing room; a player who not only leads by example, but also as a vocal presence.

The Dutchman officially took the armband from Jordan Henderson last summer, but it could be argued that he was already the on-field captain in every other sense.

He has undoubtedly been a major help to Slot in taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, and in an interview with Viaplay last week, the head coach admitted he had proved him wrong.

“I understand very well when people describe him as a leader,” Slot explained.

“Because before I worked with Virgil, I always said I no longer believe so much in the concept of a leader.

“That is something from the past, that people always talked about a leader in the team.

“When I played football myself I always had Alfred Schreuder and Marco de Lofts, who I experienced as leaders who really put us in place, what we had to do.

“As a coach, I have never experienced someone as a real leader, for the longest time from a coach or something.

“But Virgil, I think, is someone who constantly makes sure the boys are there and is the leader in coaching.

“He also gives a good example of how to stand on a training field and what you have to do in the gym. And also, for the other players, by constantly standing up for himself.”

Van Dijk’s leadership is a quality beyond what he offers as a player, having underlined his status as the best centre-back in the world this season.

That makes him all the more valuable to Liverpool moving forward, with the 33-year-old’s contract situation all the more baffling for it.

Speaking last week, Van Dijk revealed that talks had begun over a new deal, saying: “I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”